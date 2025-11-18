82 Infinity Tattoos To Show Off Your Eternal Creativity

by

Infinity tattoos mix mathematics and art, two vastly different things, into one single creation. The result? Some of the most eye-catching tattoos in the world will stay with the owners for an eternity (or until they get them removed). However, like geometric tattoos, they are far more complex than they look.

Firstly, all infinity tattoo designs must feature an infinity symbol. The simplest way to create this symbol is to put the number “8” on its side. It doesn’t have a clear start or endpoint, and thus, the lines keep looping for an eternity.

Secondly, you should learn the meaning of an infinity tattoo. People have given these types of tattoos a lot of symbolism that varies depending on each individual. If you want to learn more about the meaning of infinity tattoos, keep reading until the very end! And lastly, get inspiration for your own eternity symbol tattoo by researching various designs online.

Or, skip the research because we’ve already done it for you! Below, you’ll find a list of the best infinity tattoo designs the internet has to offer. Look through the entries, and make sure to upvote the ones you liked!

#1 Infinity Tattoo – Unlimited Heart

Image source:  inkflow_akiwong

#2 Blue Poppy Flower Infinity Tattoo

Image source: baronart_kandi

#3 Cute Infinity Tattoo

“Girl who likes space tattoo (especially rockets).”

Image source: hktattoo_cara

#4 Cute Infinity Tattoo

Image source: josie.tattoos

#5 Flower Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_banul

#6 Infinity Tattoo With Pet’s Paw

Image source: inkpulztattoo

#7 Infinite Flowers Tattoo

Image source: keejt_tattoo

#8 Infinity Snakes Tattoo

“Auryn symbol tattoo (from never ending story).”

Image source: tattooist_coldy

#9 Floral Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_dal

#10 Hands Infinity Tattoo

Image source: handitrip

#11 Infinity Tattoo

Image source: minie._.chan

#12 Infinity Waves Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_suf

#13 Floral Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_dal

#14 Antique Style Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_solar

#15 Infinity Birds Tattoo

“Tattoo have a power and magic all thier own way, they decorate the body and enhances the soul. Birds are among the most popular elements for tattoos. They tend to suggest freedom and perspective, so combining images of birds with the infinity symbol carries a clear meaning of endless freedom and refusing to be restricted or restrained.”

Image source: kiran_yk_tattooist

#16 Infinity Wave Tattoo

Image source: imfine_tat_

#17 Floral Infinity Tattoo

Image source: oolita.tattoo

#18 Ouroboros Snake Infinity Tattoo

Image source: hangang_tattooz

#19 Infinity Heart Tattoo

Image source: zeetattooo

#20 Pear Blossom Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_greem

#21 Unique Infinity Scribble Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_greem

#22 Infinity Family Tattoo

Image source: women.tattoo.tehran

#23 Family Birth Infinity Tattoo

“Family birth drawing engraved in the shape of infinity tattoo.”

Image source: simya_tattoo

#24 Wrist Infinity Tattoo

Image source: agathetattoo

#25 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: small.minitattoo

#26 Infinity Dragon Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_zela

#27 Heart Infinity Tattoo

Image source: nazanin.tntattoo

#28 Snake Infinity Tattoo

Image source: uncogrim

#29 Infinity Wave Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_greem

#30 Snake Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattoo_grain

#31 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: yeowool_tattooer

#32 Infinity Tattoo With Heart

Image source: minie._.chan

#33 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

“Meaningful images of a Sagittarius in tattoo.”

Image source: minie._.chan

#34 Rainbow Infinity Tattoo

Image source: wittybutton_tattoo

#35 Infinity Tattoo With Moon

Image source: tattooist_arun

#36 Purple Microcosm Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_chio

#37 Friendship Infinity Tattoos

Image source: tattooer_dogy

#38 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: tattooist_neul

#39 Wave Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_neul

#40 Friendship Infinity Tattoos

Image source: tattooist_neul

#41 Family Infinity Tattoo

Image source: agathetattoo

#42 Infinity Tattoo On The Leg

Image source: tattoomatsche

#43 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: tattooist_neul

#44 Infinity Feather Tattoo

“Infinity tattoo: eternity, rebirth, reincarnation, opportunity, endless love and commitment, belonging.”

Image source: nilootattoo_art

#45 Infinity Flowers Tattoo

Image source: katyhayward_art

#46 Family Members’ Birthdates Infinity Tattoo

“Your family members’ birthdates, plus infinity tattoo.”

Image source: simbar_tattoo

#47 Infinity Rose Tattoo

Image source: jiayu77121

#48 Infinity Planet Tattoo

Image source: simya_tattoo

#49 Infinity Tattoo On The Finger

Image source: chickychai

#50 Bike Chain Infinity Tattoo

“Infinity loop of bike chain, first one! Hunter Spanks- Baltimore, MD.”

Image source: DuraAceOfSpades

#51 Infinity Flowers Tattoo

Image source: 52.artzzz

#52 Infinity Feather Tattoo

Image source: rascalinktattoos

#53 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: daniel_venomdyt

#54 Flower Infinity Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_dal

#55 Dagger Infinity Tattoo On The Neck

Image source: heej.ink

#56 Infinity Lotus Flower Tattoo

Image source: minie._.chan

#57 Infinity Birds Tattoo

Image source: zeetattooo

#58 Infinity Arrow Tattoo

Image source: zeetattooo

#59 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: tattooist_banul

#60 Infinity Tattoo With Pet’s Paw

Image source: agnese_landi_pmu

#61 Couple Infinity Tattoos

“Infinity-shaped brush strokes were engraved as couple tattoos.”

Image source: simya_tattoo

#62 Infinity Moon Tattoo

Image source: simya_tattoo

#63 Watercolor Infinity Tattoo On The Finger

Image source: tattooist_chio

#64 Infinity Knot Tattoos

Image source: kristellatattoo

#65 Infinity Tattoo With Mom’s Name

Image source: rahul_elysian_artist

#66 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: rahul_elysian_artist

#67 Infinity Tattoo On The Leg

Image source: handitrip

#68 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: nazanin.tntattoo

#69 Infinity Tattoo With Word

Image source: rui_dr.ink_tattooartist

#70 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: finelineink_

#71 Birds Infinity Tattoo

Image source: cristina.boiangiu.tattoo

#72 Couple Infinity Tattoo

“Couple’s tattoos, in honor of the marriage.”

Image source: sorry_mummy_

#73 Infinity Tattoo With Hearts

Image source: mr.jones.tattoo

#74 Infinity Tattoo Behind The Ear

“This time an infinity with her initials behind his ear. It’s always nice to see a couple’s tattoos.”

Image source: simbar_tattoo

#75 Infinity Tattoo On The Leg

Image source: mr.jones.tattoo

#76 Infinity Flowers Tattoo

“The combination of the key of infinite cell and chamomile flower in tattoo.”

Image source: women.tattoo.tehran

#77 Infinity Snake Tattoo

“Infinity Ouroboros inspired by Annihilation by Matt Shaner at Lucky Drive Tattoo in San Rafael, CA.”

Image source: xShwaggy

#78 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

“Erin from Infinite Ink Tattoo in Pensacola, FL did my Faith Hope Love, a semicolon, 29:11, and water color splash in the shape of infinity. My first tattoo.”

Image source: Uhmanduh09

#79 Watercolor Infinity Ear Tattoo

Image source: gumu.club

#80 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: tattooist_dal

#81 Infinity Tattoo With Words

Image source: tattooist_neul

#82 Back Of The Neck Infinity Tattoo

Image source: sop_tattoo

