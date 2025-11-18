82 Infinity Tattoos To Show Off Your Eternal Creativity

Infinity tattoos mix mathematics and art, two vastly different things, into one single creation. The result? Some of the most eye-catching tattoos in the world will stay with the owners for an eternity (or until they get them removed). However, like geometric tattoos, they are far more complex than they look.
Firstly, all infinity tattoo designs must feature an infinity symbol. The simplest way to create this symbol is to put the number “8” on its side. It doesn’t have a clear start or endpoint, and thus, the lines keep looping for an eternity.
Secondly, you should learn the meaning of an infinity tattoo. People have given these types of tattoos a lot of symbolism that varies depending on each individual. If you want to learn more about the meaning of infinity tattoos, keep reading until the very end! And lastly, get inspiration for your own eternity symbol tattoo by researching various designs online.
Or, skip the research because we’ve already done it for you! Below, you’ll find a list of the best infinity tattoo designs the internet has to offer. Look through the entries, and make sure to upvote the ones you liked!
#1 Infinity Tattoo – Unlimited Heart
Image source: inkflow_akiwong
#2 Blue Poppy Flower Infinity Tattoo
Image source: baronart_kandi
#3 Cute Infinity Tattoo
“Girl who likes space tattoo (especially rockets).”
Image source: hktattoo_cara
#4 Cute Infinity Tattoo
Image source: josie.tattoos
#5 Flower Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_banul
#6 Infinity Tattoo With Pet’s Paw
Image source: inkpulztattoo
#7 Infinite Flowers Tattoo
Image source: keejt_tattoo
#8 Infinity Snakes Tattoo
“Auryn symbol tattoo (from never ending story).”
Image source: tattooist_coldy
#9 Floral Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_dal
#10 Hands Infinity Tattoo
Image source: handitrip
#11 Infinity Tattoo
Image source: minie._.chan
#12 Infinity Waves Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_suf
#13 Floral Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_dal
#14 Antique Style Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_solar
#15 Infinity Birds Tattoo
“Tattoo have a power and magic all thier own way, they decorate the body and enhances the soul. Birds are among the most popular elements for tattoos. They tend to suggest freedom and perspective, so combining images of birds with the infinity symbol carries a clear meaning of endless freedom and refusing to be restricted or restrained.”
Image source: kiran_yk_tattooist
#16 Infinity Wave Tattoo
Image source: imfine_tat_
#17 Floral Infinity Tattoo
Image source: oolita.tattoo
#18 Ouroboros Snake Infinity Tattoo
Image source: hangang_tattooz
#19 Infinity Heart Tattoo
Image source: zeetattooo
#20 Pear Blossom Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_greem
#21 Unique Infinity Scribble Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_greem
#22 Infinity Family Tattoo
Image source: women.tattoo.tehran
#23 Family Birth Infinity Tattoo
“Family birth drawing engraved in the shape of infinity tattoo.”
Image source: simya_tattoo
#24 Wrist Infinity Tattoo
Image source: agathetattoo
#25 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: small.minitattoo
#26 Infinity Dragon Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_zela
#27 Heart Infinity Tattoo
Image source: nazanin.tntattoo
#28 Snake Infinity Tattoo
Image source: uncogrim
#29 Infinity Wave Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_greem
#30 Snake Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattoo_grain
#31 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: yeowool_tattooer
#32 Infinity Tattoo With Heart
Image source: minie._.chan
#33 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
“Meaningful images of a Sagittarius in tattoo.”
Image source: minie._.chan
#34 Rainbow Infinity Tattoo
Image source: wittybutton_tattoo
#35 Infinity Tattoo With Moon
Image source: tattooist_arun
#36 Purple Microcosm Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_chio
#37 Friendship Infinity Tattoos
Image source: tattooer_dogy
#38 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: tattooist_neul
#39 Wave Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_neul
#40 Friendship Infinity Tattoos
Image source: tattooist_neul
#41 Family Infinity Tattoo
Image source: agathetattoo
#42 Infinity Tattoo On The Leg
Image source: tattoomatsche
#43 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: tattooist_neul
#44 Infinity Feather Tattoo
“Infinity tattoo: eternity, rebirth, reincarnation, opportunity, endless love and commitment, belonging.”
Image source: nilootattoo_art
#45 Infinity Flowers Tattoo
Image source: katyhayward_art
#46 Family Members’ Birthdates Infinity Tattoo
“Your family members’ birthdates, plus infinity tattoo.”
Image source: simbar_tattoo
#47 Infinity Rose Tattoo
Image source: jiayu77121
#48 Infinity Planet Tattoo
Image source: simya_tattoo
#49 Infinity Tattoo On The Finger
Image source: chickychai
#50 Bike Chain Infinity Tattoo
“Infinity loop of bike chain, first one! Hunter Spanks- Baltimore, MD.”
Image source: DuraAceOfSpades
#51 Infinity Flowers Tattoo
Image source: 52.artzzz
#52 Infinity Feather Tattoo
Image source: rascalinktattoos
#53 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: daniel_venomdyt
#54 Flower Infinity Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_dal
#55 Dagger Infinity Tattoo On The Neck
Image source: heej.ink
#56 Infinity Lotus Flower Tattoo
Image source: minie._.chan
#57 Infinity Birds Tattoo
Image source: zeetattooo
#58 Infinity Arrow Tattoo
Image source: zeetattooo
#59 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: tattooist_banul
#60 Infinity Tattoo With Pet’s Paw
Image source: agnese_landi_pmu
#61 Couple Infinity Tattoos
“Infinity-shaped brush strokes were engraved as couple tattoos.”
Image source: simya_tattoo
#62 Infinity Moon Tattoo
Image source: simya_tattoo
#63 Watercolor Infinity Tattoo On The Finger
Image source: tattooist_chio
#64 Infinity Knot Tattoos
Image source: kristellatattoo
#65 Infinity Tattoo With Mom’s Name
Image source: rahul_elysian_artist
#66 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: rahul_elysian_artist
#67 Infinity Tattoo On The Leg
Image source: handitrip
#68 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: nazanin.tntattoo
#69 Infinity Tattoo With Word
Image source: rui_dr.ink_tattooartist
#70 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: finelineink_
#71 Birds Infinity Tattoo
Image source: cristina.boiangiu.tattoo
#72 Couple Infinity Tattoo
“Couple’s tattoos, in honor of the marriage.”
Image source: sorry_mummy_
#73 Infinity Tattoo With Hearts
Image source: mr.jones.tattoo
#74 Infinity Tattoo Behind The Ear
“This time an infinity with her initials behind his ear. It’s always nice to see a couple’s tattoos.”
Image source: simbar_tattoo
#75 Infinity Tattoo On The Leg
Image source: mr.jones.tattoo
#76 Infinity Flowers Tattoo
“The combination of the key of infinite cell and chamomile flower in tattoo.”
Image source: women.tattoo.tehran
#77 Infinity Snake Tattoo
“Infinity Ouroboros inspired by Annihilation by Matt Shaner at Lucky Drive Tattoo in San Rafael, CA.”
Image source: xShwaggy
#78 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
“Erin from Infinite Ink Tattoo in Pensacola, FL did my Faith Hope Love, a semicolon, 29:11, and water color splash in the shape of infinity. My first tattoo.”
Image source: Uhmanduh09
#79 Watercolor Infinity Ear Tattoo
Image source: gumu.club
#80 Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: tattooist_dal
#81 Infinity Tattoo With Words
Image source: tattooist_neul
#82 Back Of The Neck Infinity Tattoo
Image source: sop_tattoo
