30 Creative Maternity Photoshoot Ideas To Try Right Now

Just a decade ago, a quick baby bump snapshot was enough to share the big news with family and friends. But today, couples are turning maternity shoots into powerful stories that celebrate the beauty of pregnancy.
With so much going on before the baby arrives, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when planning your perfect shoot.
This guide simplifies the process and offers creative maternity photoshoot ideas that tell a heartfelt story your little one would be proud of.
#1 The Silhouette
A silhouette maternity shoot is a timeless way to highlight a baby bump with artistic flair. The mother’s face remains hidden, but her form stands out in sharp contrast, creating a striking and mysterious image.
To achieve this effect, the mother poses in front of a bright light source. Natural options, such as a sunset at the beach or artificial indoor lighting, both work well.
For the best results, she should wear a light, fitted outfit, such as a top and leggings, with the bump exposed and her hair pulled back. A flowy dress can also work well, especially if it moves gently in the light to frame her shape.
Image source: @yourjustntime / X
#2 Painted Belly
Turn the baby bump into a canvas by painting an image that symbolizes the life growing inside. Avoid oil- or solvent-based paints, especially those containing heavy metals such as lead. Instead, choose pregnancy-safe options such as henna, acrylics, or other non-allergenic paints.
Tree designs are a popular choice, but you can make the shoot more personal with a painting of your family crest or another symbolic image.
This idea works best in the later weeks of the third trimester, ideally around 32 weeks or later, when the bump is most prominent.
Image source: r/painting
#3 Mirror Maternity Shoot
Reflection-based maternity shoots bring a creative twist by using mirrors, windows, or even water surfaces to highlight the baby bump alongside the surrounding environment.
You can choose from a range of scenic spots, such as a tranquil lake or a building with large windows. With the proper lighting and a well-chosen outfit, you’ll capture stunning, story-rich images.
Image source: @GameOverGreggy / X
#4 Underwater Shots
An underwater maternity shoot blends the dreamlike feel of water with the natural beauty of pregnancy, resulting in photos that feel truly magical. The weightlessness adds elegance, while the way light filters through the water enhances the visual impact.
The mother can pose at any depth she’s comfortable with, though deeper water often produces more dramatic results.
These shoots work beautifully in clear lakes or calm streams, with the mother wearing a flowing dress that moves gracefully in the water. Halle Bailey shared a similar shoot on her Instagram in 2023.
Image source: brandonalmengo / Instagram
#5 Nature Themed
Nothing beats the charm of nature-inspired maternity photos. Surrounded by soft pastels and blooming flowers, this theme brings a fresh, serene energy to your shoot. Whether in a garden, meadow, or an indoor space filled with greenery, nature sets a beautiful tone.
You can coordinate the mother’s outfit with the flowers or add props such as a bouquet, a floral crown, or a picnic setup for extra flair. Older siblings can also join in, adding warmth and making the shoot even more memorable.
Image source: r/cincinnati
#6 Milk Bath Maternity Shoot
A milk bath maternity shoot has become a popular trend, offering a soft, nurturing aesthetic that reflects the essence of motherhood. The milky water creates a calming effect while adding a dreamy quality to the photos.
For added visual appeal, float flowers on the surface to add a splash of color. Lightweight gowns made from sheer fabrics are ideal, as they gently cling to the skin and highlight the baby bump.
If the mother prefers to wear something underneath, nude-colored underwear works best. After the baby arrives, you can revisit this idea with a mother-and-baby milk bath session.
Image source: @sampradhan23 / X
#7 Siblings Party
Few things are as heartwarming as family photos. Including the baby’s older siblings in your maternity shoot is a meaningful way to welcome the newest member of the family. These shots capture the transition from anticipation to connection in a way that feels timeless.
It’s not just about showcasing the baby bump, but also highlighting the love and excitement that already surround the child. Siblings can kiss the bump, hold baby clothes or shoes, or cuddle up with their mom to show their growing bond.
Image source: u/cali4mcali
#8 Baby Bump on the Beach
A beach maternity shoot at sunset combines natural beauty with soft lighting and ocean breeze, resulting in dreamy, romantic photos. The shoreline’s golden glow adds an effortless charm to every shot.
If you’re drawn to the sea theme, include props like seashells, coral, or footprints in the sand for a personal touch. A flowy gown works best, especially one that highlights the baby bump and moves beautifully in the wind.
Explore various poses, such as playing with kids, walking hand in hand with your partner, or simply soaking in the moment.
Image source: r/SonyAlpha
#9 Maternity in Monochrome
Monochrome maternity shoots offer a timeless, vintage elegance that never goes out of style. Using black-and-white tones for the outfits, background, and photos helps direct attention to the emotional bond between mother and child.
This theme calls for simple yet graceful outfits, paired with soft poses and gentle expressions. If you’re aiming for a soulful, heartfelt feel, black-and-white photography delivers beautifully.
Image source: r/BollywoodFashion
#10 Holiday Shoot
Expecting a holiday baby? It’s the perfect excuse to get festive with a Christmas-themed maternity shoot. The season’s warmth and joy set the ideal backdrop for capturing your growing family.
You can shoot indoors by the Christmas tree or fireplace, or outdoors in the snow, whether real or artificial. Add cozy elements such as candles, lighting, and plenty of decorations to make the setting stand out.
Go for holiday classics like thick-knit sweaters, stockings, or matching pajamas in red, green, and gold. For a more intimate session, couples can pose holding hands or sharing a quiet moment.
Image source: @travelnursewife / X
#11 Prop-Enhanced Shoots
Props can add a playful or personal dimension to your maternity shoot, depending on the style you’re going for. From colorful baby clothes and tiny shoes to meaningful items that reflect your family’s story, props bring character to every frame.
If you prefer a bold, celebratory look, fill the backdrop with baby gear and toys. For a more sentimental feel, use personal items like a sonogram photo or heirlooms that carry family history.
These small additions create a unique and heartfelt shoot, celebrating not just the baby but the story they’re joining.
Image source: @444holywitch / X
#12 Nude Photoshoot
A nude maternity shoot embraces the raw beauty of pregnancy, capturing the body’s transformation as an artistic and powerful expression. It’s a way to honor the journey and showcase it without filters.
For mothers who prefer to keep things more modest, implied nude shots are a great alternative. Photographers can use strategic angles and hand placements to create tasteful, intimate photos that feel just as impactful.
Soft lighting and warm tones highlight the natural curves of the mother and baby bump, creating frames that feel both sensual and deeply emotional.
Image source: @im_Roc / X
#13 Under Night Light
A nighttime maternity shoot bathed in soft, ambient lighting creates a magical and cinematic vibe. Candlelight, lanterns, and string lights create a warm, enchanting atmosphere.
This setup works beautifully both indoors and outdoors, whether in a garden, on a balcony, or on a warmly lit rooftop. The contrast between the shadows and soft glows naturally emphasizes the mother’s shape and growing bump, resulting in photos that feel both intimate and ethereal.
Image source: Knotties Frame
#14 Ethnic Roots
Celebrate your heritage with a maternity shoot that reflects your cultural identity. This is a beautiful way to create your baby’s first connection to their roots.
Pregnancy-friendly outfits like ankara, adire, saris, or kimonos offer a striking and meaningful touch. Matching outfits with your partner or family can further highlight unity and tradition.
To complete the look, include cultural elements such as traditional jewelry, fabric patterns, or body paint that reflect your background and tell a deeper story.
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Landmark Shoots
Turn your maternity shoot into an adventure by capturing it in front of a well-known landmark. Whether local or international, a grand backdrop like a monument, building, or fountain adds immediate visual impact and significance.
Planning is key. Landmark shoots often involve additional logistics and costs, so schedule your session early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid crowds and harsh light.
Choose flowing dresses that move with the breeze and complement the setting’s grandeur. Include your partner in the photos, walking hand in hand, kissing the bump, or simply sharing a quiet moment to add intimacy.
Image source: sheynetnk / Pinterest
#16 Nursery Shoots
Capture the excitement of your baby’s arrival with a maternity shoot set right in the nursery. Every detail in the room adds meaning, making it a profoundly personal backdrop that reflects your love and preparation.
Focus on simple, heartfelt moments. The mother can pose in a rocking chair, beside the crib, or in cozy close-ups cradling her bump. For a couple of shots, consider reading a baby book or folding tiny clothes together to show your shared anticipation.
Image source: @KatiePowBell / X
#17 Pregnancy With Pets
Including your pets in a maternity shoot adds playful, loving energy that reflects your growing family. Whether they’re running through the frame or curled up beside you, pets naturally add joy and warmth to the moment.
You can pose with them resting near your baby bump or gently interacting with you. Please choose a familiar, comfortable space to keep them relaxed and happy during the shoot.
Image source: @BuzzFeed / X
#18 Home Shoots
A maternity shoot at home provides a warm, personal setting that captures everyday love naturally. It’s budget-friendly and deeply intimate, giving the photos a lived-in, cozy feel no studio can match.
Let each room reflect your family’s story. The mother can pose while reading, sipping coffee, or simply relaxing with her bump. Couples might cook together or share a cuddle, and siblings can join in for full-family moments that feel authentic and full of heart.
Image source: @imnicaiii / X
#19 Desert Shoot
A desert backdrop delivers bold, breathtaking maternity photos with minimal effort. The natural curves of the dunes, golden sand, and soft light come together to create striking visual moments.
Styling can be simple: a long, flowing gown paired with understated accessories works beautifully. Let the wind add natural motion to your outfit and hair, enhancing the mood. For extra drama, combine the setting with a silhouette shot at sunset.
Image source: @_robinsparkle / X
#20 Minimalist Studio Shoot
Minimalist maternity shoots focus on raw emotion and clean design. By keeping props and colors simple, the attention stays on the connection between mother and baby.
Stick to soft, neutral tones like grey, white, or lavender for a modern, elegant aesthetic. Outfit options include fitted dresses or oversized button-down shirts that discreetly reveal the bump.
The poses should be subtle and expressive: standing close together, gently smiling, or softly holding the baby bump to let the emotion speak for itself.
Image source: Melissa D'Souza / Pinterest
#21 Picnic Shoot
A picnic maternity shoot combines charm and comfort in a relaxed, joyful setting. Lay out a blanket in a scenic park, complete with a fruit basket, pastries, drinks, and flowers to create the perfect backdrop.
This theme invites genuine moments, whether it’s the couple laughing together or the whole family sharing snacks and cuddles. There’s no need to force poses, enjoy the moment, and let the photographer capture the magic.
A flowy sundress and a sun hat make for the perfect laid-back outfit for this outdoor theme.
Image source: Ramila1292 / Pinterest
#22 Urban Skyline
An urban skyline offers a sleek, modern backdrop for maternity photos that feel both stylish and cinematic. Rooftops, bridges, or balconies in tall buildings work best, especially during golden hour when city lights start to glow.
Capture both sweeping and intimate angles, and add props like baby shoes or a tiny onesie for a personal touch. Outfits should be chic and contemporary, complementing the city vibe while still highlighting the baby bump.
Couples can pose walking together, holding hands, or standing close with the skyline behind them for a dramatic, emotional finish.
Image source: bethanyhopephoto / Instagram
#23 Art Around Art
Celebrate motherhood as art by centering your maternity shoot on artistic expression. Whether it’s a gallery, museum, or a home adorned with paintings and sculptures, the setting adds emotional depth and creative flair.
This concept works beautifully for artists, creatives, or anyone who finds joy in aesthetics. Choose an outfit that’s bold, colorful, or uniquely styled to match the theme. Let each piece in the background contribute to the story you’re telling.
Image source: thestorytellez / Instagram
#24 No-Face Shoot
A no-face maternity shoot captures emotion through subtlety and detail, using close-ups that keep faces out of frame. These photos highlight textures, curves, and touch, such as hands resting on the bump or the gentle outline of a growing belly.
Adding props, such as handwritten notes or ultrasound images, adds depth to the story. A beautiful pose to consider is the family’s hands encircling the bump, symbolizing the love already surrounding the baby.
Image source: u/gamma-ray-bursts
#25 Shoot on the Bed
A maternity shoot adds intimacy and softness to your photos, creating a cozy, personal, and relaxed environment. Whether it’s your own bedroom or a styled studio setup, the space can be tailored with plush bedding, pillows, and flowers that match the mother’s taste.
Neutral tones work best to keep the focus on the baby bump. The setting allows for a variety of poses, including solo moments, partner shots, and full-family cuddles, all captured in bed.
Image source: @StasiaLou96
#26 Retro-Themed
Bring nostalgic charm to your maternity shoot by drawing inspiration from a past era. Whether it’s the ’30s, ’60s, or ’90s, choose a decade known for iconic fashion that you can recreate with flair.
Outfits are key: high-waisted skirts, retro jumpsuits, afros, or bold lipstick can instantly capture the mood. Add props like vintage cars, old records, or retro furniture to complete the setting. Try fun, era-inspired poses, and include your partner to help bring the scene to life.
Image source: r/VintageFashion
#27 Waterfall
Capture dramatic and serene moments by staging your maternity photoshoot at a waterfall. The powerful flow of water, combined with mist and natural rock formations, creates a striking and symbolic backdrop for showcasing your baby bump.
A light, flowing dress works perfectly in this setting, especially when it catches the breeze. A standout pose is to hold your belly while standing under or near the falling water, creating a moment of strength and serenity.
Image source: u/otenyc
#28 Grassland Shoot
Choose a calm, wide-open field to highlight the peaceful charm of countryside maternity photos. The gentle grass, occasional animals, and light breeze set the stage for a tranquil and scenic shoot.
Add props like a bicycle, a bouquet, or other rustic elements to personalize the scene. Long, flowing dresses and straw hats work beautifully in this setting. The mother can walk through the field, sit beneath a tree, or relax by a fence for soft, natural poses.
Image source: @fairygothwitchh / X
#29 Costume Maternity Shoot
Add a whimsical twist to your maternity shoot by dressing up as a favorite fictional character. Whether it’s a solo mom or a couple, costumes and themed props add fun and creativity to the photos.
For a bold approach, go all out with complete outfits and makeup. Or keep it low-key with a no-face setup featuring just baby-themed props tied to a beloved character or story.
The image above, inspired by Harry Potter, is an excellent example of how fandom can shape a memorable maternity moment.
Image source: r/harrypotter
#30 Forest Trip Shoot
Feeling adventurous? Head into the woods for a maternity shoot surrounded by towering trees and misty air. Forest settings offer a mystical, serene vibe that’s ideal for capturing something genuinely unique.
Photographers can use sunlight filtering through the trees for dramatic lighting effects. A dress in earthy or green tones that highlights the baby bump will complement the natural surroundings beautifully.
Image source: r/WitchesVsPatriarchy
FAQ
What makes a great maternity photoshoot?
A great maternity photoshoot tells a personal story about pregnancy in the most creative way possible. A meaningful concept, good timing, and the mother’s comfort make for an unforgettable experience.
At what week should you take maternity pictures?
You should take your maternity photos between the 28th and 36th weeks of pregnancy to maximise the baby bump while you are still comfortable enough to handle the stress of a photoshoot.
Photographers advise first-time mothers to choose 32 weeks or later, as it takes a little longer for their bumps to show.
