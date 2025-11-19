Hey Pandas, Rant About Something You Can’t Normally Talk About!

Whether it’s a petty annoyance, an unpopular opinion, or something that’s been on your mind for too long—let it all out!
None of my friends really know much about this topic, I don’t know it very well but trying to learn. There used to be cities the size and population of London and Paris in the Amazon, and an explorer came through, and accidentally gave them smallpox, and other diseases that they didn’t have a defense against, killing everyone. He told his government about it. I think they were at war at the time so they couldn’t do much with that info, but once that war ended and they were back to where they were before the war, (50 years later) they sent in more explorers who said nothing was there because there was no people, and the jungle hid the cities. When Brazil started Deforesting the Amazon (A different topic I could rant about) They found traces of very big cities, but there were just ghost towns, same way Machu Picchu was before it was found. I wonder what would’ve happened if those cities never died. Would Portugal have been able to take all of Brazil? Would they play a role in much bigger roles? Would it give Brazil more power? (AFAIK the biggest cities by land were in Brazil) It would change everything. Brazil would probably be between themself and the USA in power in the world right now. The Monroe Doctrine wouldn’t have been needed. (I don’t think it really was in the first place, but) Would Brazil be like China in the 1800s and be a massive monarchy after a massive civil war? How much population would Brazil have? These are things I spend far too much thinking about. Again, I am nowhere near an expert in this, and all of this comes from Google, but something I like to think about.
