New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

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Since we last featured these Hazbin Hotel fanfiction comics by artist Chlogami, the story has kept spiraling in exactly the way fans tend to love: bigger emotions, messier dynamics, and even more room for the characters to go off the rails. This new batch continues the Season 2 fanfic storyline from the previous Bored Panda feature, but it also branches out a bit more, moving through a short holiday special before shifting into one of the more intriguing developments yet: Adam’s redemption arc. The last post framed these comics as fan-made stories that push the characters even further, and that same energy carries into this new installment, too.

What makes a series like this so fun to follow is that it doesn’t just borrow familiar characters and settings; it builds on them. These comics lean into the drama, humor, and chaos that make Hazbin Hotel such fertile ground for fan-created stories, while also giving side plots and character turns enough space to breathe. Whether you’re here for the season 2 continuation, curious about the holiday detour, or just want to see how Adam’s path toward redemption plays out in comic form, this next chapter offers plenty for fans to sink their teeth into. Scroll down to check out the newest comics, and be sure to let us know which storyline you’re most invested in.

More info: Instagram

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Abel Misses His Mom

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Lute vs. Eve

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Adamstein

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Hallucinations

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Abel And The Exorcists

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Sir Pentious’ Flying Lessons

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Santa or Satan?

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Babysitter Satan?

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Holiday Special – Get Fit With Uncle Adam

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 1

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 2: Lute’s Message

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 3: The Deal

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 3: Heaven’s Lies

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 5: Adam’s Choice

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 6: Adam Crashes The Party

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 7: The Truth About Eve

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 8: Charlie Meets Eve

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 9: Lucifer

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 10: Lilith

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Image credits: Chlogami

Adam’s Second Chance – Part 11: Emily Tells Abel The Truth?

New “Hazbin Hotel” Fanfics In Comic Form That Take The Characters Even Further

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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