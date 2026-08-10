Husband Starts Questioning Everything After Wife Announces Pregnancy: “This Shouldn’t Be Possible”

For couples that want to have kids, receiving the news that one spouse is infertile can be devastating. Suddenly, their entire plan for the future might seem like it vanished before their eyes. So if there’s something that can be done to fix it, that’s wonderful news; it just typically requires a bit of patience.
While one couple was patiently waiting until the husband could have surgery to restore his fertility, his wife suddenly ended up pregnant. But he couldn’t tell if it was a miracle or the result of a major betrayal. Below, you’ll find the full story that the husband posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This man was told that he would need surgery if he ever wanted to have a child
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So when his wife suddenly ended up pregnant, he began to wonder if the baby was even his
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The author later responded to several readers and shared more details about the situation
Readers were eager to share their reactions, as well as advice for the man
Later, the man shared an update on the situation
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Readers continued to share advice and theorize about the wife’s behavior
Finally, the author shared one last update on his situation
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One in six people around the world are affected by infertility
It may feel like an isolating experience when you’re going through it, but the truth is that being infertile is very common. In fact, the World Health Organization reports that one in six people globally are affected by infertility.
Sadly, this can take a significant toll on a person’s mental health, relationship, and self-esteem. Often, the frustration of not being able to have a child is taken out on the woman, regardless of whether or not it’s actually her body’s fault. WHO reports that women struggling with infertility frequently experience violence, divorce, social stigma, emotional stress, depression, and anxiety.
Now, infertility can have a variety of causes, but the good news is that it’s often fixable. When it comes to men, in particular, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development reports that a complete lack of fertility occurs in only 10% to 15% of men who struggle with infertility.
Often, the man may simply be less fertile than normal or may have a hormone imbalance or blockage in the male reproductive organs. And about 50% of the time, the cause of male infertility actually cannot be determined.
When it comes to fixing the specific issue that the author of this story is struggling with, azoospermia, the Cleveland Clinic says that there are several different treatment options.
If low hormone production is the main cause, prescription hormone treatments might do the trick. Surgery is another option if the azoospermia is caused by a blockage. And sometimes, a doctor will be able to retrieve what is needed directly from the man, which can then be used for IVF or ICSI.
It’s important not to spiral if you suspect that your spouse may be cheating
It’s also important to mention that it is still possible for a woman to get pregnant when her partner has azoospermia. The Cleveland Clinic notes that it depends on the type of azoospermia that the man has and whether or not it’s treatable. And it may be rare, but it’s not unheard of for a woman to still get pregnant naturally under these conditions.
Unfortunately, all of the uncertainty in this particular situation made the man begin to wonder if his wife was being faithful to him. Even though they had always had a healthy relationship before, it’s hard not to let insecurities slip in when something like this happens.
But it’s crucial not to get carried away and accuse your spouse of cheating the moment you begin to wonder. Everyday Health recommends that if you have suspicions, the best thing to do first is consult a therapist. They can talk you through everything and help you develop a plan for how to deal with this.
Meanwhile, it’s key to stay calm and regulate your nervous system. You don’t know yet if anything is wrong, so resist the urge to spiral. Once you’ve collected yourself, you can calmly confront your partner about your suspicions. But make sure that you don’t start hurling accusations, as that can quickly escalate the situation.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar relationship drama, look no further than right here.
Readers were relieved to hear that the story had a happy ending
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