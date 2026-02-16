I’m A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

I decided to freeze some water with dye added, and stack myself a colorful igloo. The kids loved it! Then someone suggested I should light it up at night. After that I started getting ideas to create more sculptural works, using the frozen medium.
I call this on the Snowvt Wovy Ice House
The one and the next one, the water drop/tear drop, are both as tall as I can reach, so about 7′ tall.
water drop
My first
My tools
frozen water with food dye addeed
This one’s a bout 8 and a half feet tall, the only one I needed to stand on a bucket to finish. Thank you for looking! Check out my stone work too!
