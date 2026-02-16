I’m A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

by

I decided to freeze some water with dye added, and stack myself a colorful igloo. The kids loved it! Then someone suggested I should light it up at night. After that I started getting ideas to create more sculptural works, using the frozen medium.

I call this on the Snowvt Wovy Ice House

The one and the next one, the water drop/tear drop, are both as tall as I can reach, so about 7′ tall.

water drop

My first

My tools

frozen water with food dye addeed

This one’s a bout 8 and a half feet tall, the only one I needed to stand on a bucket to finish. Thank you for looking! Check out my stone work too!

Patrick Penrose
