Indy 5 Is Doing What The Mummy 4 Must

The Mummy 4 would potentially be the last mummy movie starring Brendan Fraser, and it can follow another franchise’s trick to turn it into an homage to the entire series. As such, The Mummy 4 could borrow a few great ideas from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. One of the most notable ones is the return of characters from earlier movies.
The hype around long-standing franchises is as high as ever. The love for movies that fans watched over and over again, is certainly not lost on sequels. Especially if said movies manage to capture their imagination once again. Fan nostalgia is a great way to keep the interest in sequels alive if they can match their predecessors. A big contributing factor to this is the return of characters that have left their mark on the audience.
Indiana Jones 5 Is Bringing Back Sallah
Bringing back old and beloved characters is a great way to end a franchise with a bang. In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Dr Jones’s trusted ally Sallah will once again make an appearance after having been absent from Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull. A last reunion of fan favorites is the perfect opportunity for audiences to enjoy re-imagined iconic scenes and references.
According to the Indy 5 trailer, Sallah fulfills a vital role in the movie. He tries to convince Indiana Jones to come out of retirement to once again go on yet another adventure. Apart from the more serious tone adopted in the trailer, it will be interesting to see how else Sallah will enrich the new release. In prior appearances, he acts not only as a voice of caution but also provides some memorable comedy, and it would be great to see him return to full form.
The Mummy 4 Has To Copy Indy 5 With 1 Character
A potential Mummy 4 movie should copy Indy 5 by bringing back previous characters and Ardeth Bay should definitely be on that list. Similar to Sallah, he did not feature in every movie of the franchise. The return of his character offers a number of opportunities for producers to further explore the background stories of the main protagonists. This was something that had been set up quite well in the first two movies but was falling a bit short in The Mummy 3.
Another reason to bring back Ardeth is his seamless fit into the action/comedy mix the franchise is well-known for. This fell a bit short in The Mummy: Tomb of the Emperor, especially since Alex O’Connell did not quite fill those shoes. Teaming up with the O’Connells was one of the strengths of the early movies and make his return necessary to capture the same sense of adventure.