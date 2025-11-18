People Are Sharing Industry Secrets From Their Jobs, Here’s 30 Of The Most Surprising Ones

Any job can teach you a wealth of information. It might not all be relevant to your daily life, but even working in a fast food joint will provide you with knowledge that the average person doesn’t have. And because most of us don’t have the chance to dabble in 15 different career fields during our lifetimes, there’s plenty of info that we’ll never have access to. That is, unless people are willing to spill the beans online.
Reddit users who work in a wide variety of industries have been revealing some of the juiciest secrets from their workplaces, so we’ve gathered ones that you might want to know down below. Enjoy scrolling through and learning something new, and be sure to upvote the replies you find most surprising!
I work in education. We are way behind the ball with student issues, and are just flying by the seat of our pants so to speak. We are in crisis, and most parents simply want to drop their kids off and hope they have a normal experience. None of this is normal. You need to start having conversations with your kids about mental health and social media. If not…woof. Our society is not in good shape.
As an educator, we are not indoctrinating your children. If we were, they would arrive to class on time and get their work done.
I’m an academic researcher and I can speak for a huge number in my field when I say:
**If you want access to our studies and they’re behind a paywall, you can email us and we will send you the study.**
We are genuinely delighted to share and if you want further context for the results or what have you, I’ll always try my best to oblige.
The only limiters on that last bit is that:
1. the original data for the study might have reached the end of our right to keep it, in which case it will have been destroyed.
2. I might have forgotten details or I might have written that paper during a particularly hectic time and my file system might be total s**t.
Also a lot of us are on ResearchGate and various social media things so you can contact us through there. If you can’t contact us directly or we’re being slow, one of the other authors on the paper might be contactable.
If you find an extra nugget in your order, it wasn’t a mistake. You got a cool employee.
When the US overthrew the Taliban they used a pro-opium rebel group named “The Northern Alliance” to fight the ground war and then put them in charge of the country.
The soy farmers who grew soy because they were terrified of the (very anti opium) Taliban immediately swapped their crops over to Opium poppy where Afghanistan quickly became over 90% of the world’s opium supply mostly overnight.
Initially the US tried burning the opium crops but that didn’t exactly win the hearts and minds of the people so they resorted to a combination of:
a) Paying farmers the difference to just grow soy instead
and
b) actually purchasing some of the opium from Afghan farmers for the US pharmaceutical industry who suddenly had a huge surplus of opium to offload.
Oh, did I mention this was coincidentally exactly when the Oxycodone epidemic in the US happened and a bunch of powerful billionaires in the pharmaceutical industry decided to push tons of highly addictive opium pills to basically every home and family in the country?
It’s a fascinating little detail nobody ever seems to talk about.
If you have already googled your problem, you have already exceeded the first two tiers of tech support.
The US Military is the most wasteful organization in the United States.
People who sell courses on how to make money make their own money selling you the course.
Your phone was not “hacked,” terrorists and the government don’t give a f**k about your information. You clicked on adware, malware, or a link that asked you to put in your login information.
It’s your fault, accept that.
If you’re nice to hotel staff they are more likely to give you free s**t
I’m a Casino Manager.
It is definitely possible (more likely than you think) to win money in the short term. For example, if you walk in, bet on Red/Black on Roulette, it’s reasonably close to 50/50 (not quite because of 0). You might do this once, double your money and leave. Congratulations.
You will always lose in the long term. Always. Anyone that thinks they have some kind of system is a sucker. A game would not make it into the casino floor if the maths have not been rigorously checked and long term simulations run to confirm.
*exception to this is Poker. The casino will always have a rake or time charge to make their money but there is no reason you cannot consistently win money if you are skilled enough.
When we tell you it isn’t “in the back” we mean it.
That store brand products and name brand products made in the same third party factory aren’t the same.
People believe that there is no difference to the recipe and that the same stuff is just put into a different box. That it’s the same ingredients on the same production line.
Each brand asks the factory to make the product at a particular price point. A luxury brand might want the product to cost $4 a unit but the store brand might want it for $2. The factory will tailor the recipe to the price point, substituting expensive ingredients for cheaper ones, eliminating an ingredient all together, altering the manufacturing process to require fewer people or equipment, or eliminating intermediate quality control steps.
Sure, there might not be a detectable difference between some products, and other products might actually be identical to the point that spending more for a better brand isn’t worth it, but a lot of products are noticeably different even if they are made on the same production line by the same people.
China has stopped buying a lot of recycled plastic from the USA due to quality issues and a lot of it just gets stored in warehouses as landfill. The industry is spending money out the a*s on PR to avoid this being public knowledge.
If your baby goes to a nursery/daycare, chances are those weren’t their “first” steps/words etc that you witnessed. Industry standard is to not tell parents when these things happen as it makes them feel bad. I’ve seen kids up and walking about the room for weeks, even months before their parent proudly announced at drop off that they “Took their first steps last night”.
Almost nobody maintains their sobriety from their first go in rehab. It’s takes several goes. On the plus side there’s absolutely no need to be hard on yourself for returning to rehab as its nigh on impossible to achieve this on your first go.
All those “practical effects” that people love in movies are heavily touched by VFX. We fix/enhance/replace everything digitally, and the on-
set artists get the credit. My last movie had $350k in wig tape fixes. Fury Road, which was applauded for its practical effects, had 2100 vfx shots in it. The first Avatar had ~2500.
My slogan for VFX is “we make the rest of the movie”.
The reason why the kid fell off the Orlando free fall ride.
Any ride with an over the shoulder restraint system works by using a proximity sensor to let the computer system know where the restraint is locked. The ride can’t move unless all the sensors sense the correct metal at the correct position. On some rides you can move the sensor a few millimeters for proper alignment. Not enough to make a difference. On the free fall ride someone in management might have wanted to modify a few seats for larger guests. Someone might have told a maintenance worker to move the sensor which allowed the ride to start with the restraint in a position not in the original design. With this modification the restraint would be at more of a 45 (or so) degree angle instead of directly downward . This may or may not have been done with an engineer’s approval. This may or may not have been done with the ride vendors permission. Any procedure like this is strictly prohibited from any standpoint in the amusement rides industry. I can’t explain why they thought it was ok. In most situations you wouldn’t be able to move the sensor much without detaching the bracket and moving the whole thing to a different location. Again, this wouldn’t even be discussed anywhere I have ever worked. But they might have at Icon Park. The details of this mechanical procedure never made the headlines in Florida because all the lawsuits were settled. In the end someone decided to change the position of that sensor. We will probably never know who. There is probably a maintenance worker who was ordered to do so. I’ve worked on enough restraints to know that it was not an accident. Personally I would have refused to do it and so would almost everyone that works on these things.
Car industry: NEVER buy a car that is completely new on the market! They always always come with a ton of bugs that need fixing and it takes about two years of serial production to get rid of most of them. If you must buy a new car, be sure the model has been in the market for at least two years.
The reason for why we don’t fix the problems before start of selling? Cost
Also, don’t buy models that were in development during years of crisis. Example: during the 2008 financial crisis we let got a huge number of people (to fix the numbers in the books, didn’t actually save the company money because they all got a big payout on their way out) so we were understaffed and under imense pressure to reduce cost. The models that came on the market after that time were s**t. Like, serious s**t quality we have never seen before.
Trained artist here. Most oil paints are made with very toxic substances, as are most paint thinners and mediums. Every single one of my teachers was either very sick (Cancer, Ménière’s disease) or a bit crazy (eating chalk, licking pallettes). All incredible artists I was privileged to learn from. One lesson I learned very well: I wear gloves and sometimes a mask when I paint.
Edit: I mentioned Ménière’s because one of my favorite teachers had it. I worked closely with him and his suffering holds a large place in my memories of school. While I think the exposure to toxins didn’t do him any favors, I should not have implied a correlation. I apologize.
To those asking: no paint was licked off palettes. They had just been cleaned with denatured alcohol and he always led with, ‘Now you could eat off them!’ before waggling his tongue on the glass. Loved the shock factor, that guy did.
The New York Times best seller list has a lot of people on it who buy massive numbers of their own books.
Worked in online community management and social media for years – Admins CAN read all of your PMs. Private only means private from the masses, not from administration, we had to be able to read them to check reports of abuse, grooming, illegal activity etc. I can’t tell you how much cringeworthy s**t I had to read through, especially from guys trying to hook up.
The Coke at McDonald’s tastes better because they’re one of the only companies that refrigerate the syrup tanks, the unflavored soda and the supply lines. So when it hits the ice in your cup, it’s already super cold, so less ice melts, and the first sip tastes more “concentrated” and ice cold. That’s it. No magic. No secret formula. Just more refrigeration.
Some appetizers are the most labor intense items on the menu to make, for example: dumplings takes one worker about an hour to make 12-15 orders.
If you want to know where I’m getting at, if a restaurant offers a plethora of appetizers options then there’s a high chance a lot of them are store bought and resold because there’s no feasible way to prepare several orders for each item on the menu.
Previous industry.
US hospitals casually refer to other hospitals as their ‘competitors’.
Noped out of that world as soon as I could.
Most—probably 80 percent or more—of the books on the nonfiction bestseller list (autobiographies, memoirs, political/business books, etc.) are ghostwritten.
Source: am ghostwriter.
Teaching. Yep, teachers gossip about the kids, and each other, and everything. There is always so much drama going on at any given moment.
The news about Boeing is not a surprise to me at all.
The amount of resources that they are able to delegate in an effort to deter whistleblowers is unfathomable to the average American/EU citizen.
On the Texas house floor, people push the buttons to vote for members who aren’t even present that day. This happens multiple times, on every single thing they vote for.
In Australia, additional warranties are a rip off. If a device or product can be reasonably expected to last five years without defect then it can be held to that under warranty. Companies are f****d.
