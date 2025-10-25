40 Handmade Pet Portraits That Capture Every Fluff And Whisker

Instead of paint, I use wool; instead of brushes, I use a serrated needle.
I’m Katerina, a wool artist. I help people preserve warm memories of their faithful and beloved pets by creating realistic portraits from sheep’s wool.
This is painstaking, time-consuming work, but also deeply interesting and touching. After all, every owner wants to see a portrait of their pet that captures its unique and special features: the squint of its eyes, the shape of its nose, its gaze, and the color of its spots.
I create realistic portraits with great attention to detail, capturing and preserving every nuance and distinctive feature.
You can see how I do it, and if you’d like to make a unique gift for a loved one or preserve the memory of your furry friend, I’m always here to help!
