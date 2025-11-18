The Independent Photographer Has Announced The Winners Of Its People Photography Contest 2023 (10 Pics)

The People Photography Contest winners have been recently unveiled by The Independent Photographer. Images from over 30 countries underwent a thorough review, with Michael Yamashita serving as the competition judge, ultimately selecting 10 Winners and Finalists.
Michael Yamashita, a Japanese-American photographer, has seamlessly intertwined his passions for photography and travel for over five decades. His illustrious career with National Geographic spans more than four decades, during which he has received numerous industry awards and exhibited his work globally. Boasting a substantial Instagram following of 1.8 million, Yamashita is acknowledged as one of the most influential figures in the photography world. He regularly imparts his knowledge and experience through talks, as well as by teaching and leading photography workshops in Asia and the United States. Throughout the years, he has released a total of 16 photo books and two documentary feature films, including the acclaimed nine-part series “East Meets West,” delving into the Silk Road trade routes.
The People Photography Award transcends geographical boundaries, celebrates diverse cultures, and ventures into the remotest corners of our planet. It is a jubilation of the manifold beauty ingrained in humanity.
#1 2nd Place: “Devotion” By Ashraful Arefin
Narayanganj, Bangladesh
“Hindu devotees lit butter lamps and incense during Rakher Upobash festival in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Rakher Upobash, also known as Kartik Brata, is a sacred ritual observed by the Bengali Hindu community. It takes place on the last day of the Bengali month of Kartik, where devotees fast from dawn till dusk, offering prayers to Lord Krishna and seeking blessings for their families’ well-being.”
#2 3rd Place: “Baka And His Eagle” By Diana Barthauer
Western Mongolia
“This is Baka, a young eagle hunter. Like most people living in rural Mongolia, the eagle hunters are nomads. To send their children to school, nomadic families keep a townhome, where they spend winters and then spend summer roaming the countryside. Many educated young Mongolians are moving to the cities in search of better job prospects. Baka, however, is an exception. When we were visiting his family he proudly told us that he had dropped out of school and was planning to focus entirely on eagle hunting.”
#3 Finalist: “Salis” By Jacopo Della Valle
Southeast Asia
“The Bajau, also known as the sea gypsies, are indigenous seafaring people who live in the Southeast Asian seas. They are stateless people and live closely linked to the sea, in small wooden stilt houses built on shallow waters. Salis is a Bajau fisherman who took me to the seaside villages showing me their traditional way of life. Bajau are dedicated exclusively to fishing activities, up to 8 hours a day, and they go ashore only to trade their catch or seek shelter during storms.”
#4 1st Place: “Our Everyday” By Billy Dinh
Kolkata, India
“Everyday street scene captured in Kolkata, India in 2022.”
#5 Finalist: “Taekwando” By Alain Schroeder
Pyongyang, North Korea
“At the Taekwando Palace in Pyongyang, a group of athletes simultaneously execute a tul, a series of offensive and defensive techniques against one or several virtual adversaries. In the foreground, stacks of tiles and (30 x 30 cm) pieces of wood that the athletes will break with their hands and feet in order to demonstrate kyok-pa, the art of breaking boards, bricks and tiles. Although the origins of martial arts are shrouded in mystery, since time immemorial men have used their hands and feet for self-protection. Influenced by a combination of historical events in Korea and Japanese traditions, the modern incarnation of Korea’s national martial art Taekwondo (‘way of kick and fist’) was created in 1955 by General Choi Hong-hi. Born in what is now North Korea, his idea was to develop a specific martial art to demonstrate the spirit and wisdom of the Korean nation to the outside world.
Taekwondo is extremely popular in North Korea. It is taught in every school and is part of the daily sports and health routine of all DPRK citizens. After 50 years of existence, the art of kicks has 60 million practitioners in more than 120 countries. Taekwondo became a medal sport at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) remains one of the most isolated and secretive nations in the world.
Since its creation in 1948, the country has been ruled by three generations of the Kim dynasty descending from the country’s founder Kim Il-sung, followed by his son, Kim Jong-il and currently under the control of his grandson, Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un. It is a self-reliant socialist society based on an extreme interpretation of the cult of personality and devotion to the current and former leaders, fueled by a large dose of propaganda. The festivities honoring the 70th anniversary of the creation of North Korea on September 9, 1948, include the opening ceremony of the Mass Games at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang.”
#6 Finalist: “Working In Brick Klins” By F.dilek Yurdakul
Pakistan
“Brick kilns in Southeast Asia are notable for causing environmental pollution, violating children’s rights, and working conditions that violate the most basic of human rights. Soot and harmful gases from the factory chimneys fill the air. Without respiratory masks, the polluted air finds its way straight to the lungs. Upon reaching the factory, I was told that the workers worked in two shifts, 7AM to 1PM and 1PM to 7PM because my presence was expected only for a couple of hours. However, in the two days I spent there, I personally witnessed that the workers worked a single 12-hour shift in extreme conditions. These enterprises not only cause terrible damage to the environment but also have terrible and unlawful working conditions and must be urgently inspected and controlled. This system of economic slavery and plunder of the environment must end.”
#7 Finalist: “Daughter Of An Evenki Reindeer Herder” By Natalya Saprunova
Iceland
“All the values of the Evenki people are related to the reindeer: the nomadic lifestyle, their esoteric beliefs, household items, traditional clothes, cooking, and any number of sayings such as: “As long as the reindeer live, so do the Evenki people. The Evenki have a history of bartering fur from reindeer and hunted animals; the patterns of traditional Evenki costumes are inspired by nature.”
#8 Finalist: “Praying Sadhu” By Sergio Volani
India
“At dawn, in the Ghats along the Ganges River, sacred to Hindus, this sadhu recited his prayers while a dog watched in amazement.”
#9 Finalist: “Cultural Reverence” By Thibault Gerbaldi
Pampallacta, Peru
“Captured in Pampallacta, within a local farmer community, this photo immortalizes the alpaca blessing ceremony. I was deeply moved by the patriarch of the welcoming family, standing proudly in reverence to his tradition, particularly during this ancient ritual. The black and white composition, I believe, enhances the timeless essence of these traditions, making the shot a timeless representation of cultural heritage.”
#10 Finalist: “Boys With Flute Kite” By Phong Nguyen
Hanoi, Vietnam
“After swimming in Bodhisattva pond, five boys are holding their kite before a heavy rain in Hanoi, Vietnam.”
