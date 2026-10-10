Inde Navarrette: Where You’ve Seen the New X-Men Rogue Actress Before

Inde Navarrette is stepping into one of Marvel’s most recognizable mutant roles after being cast as Rogue in the upcoming X-Men movie. Marvel Studios revealed the new cast at the 2026 D23 Entertainment Showcase, with Navarrette joining Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister.
Directed by Jake Schreier, the new X-Men movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters in May 2028, giving Navarrette plenty of time to prepare for her first major Marvel role. The casting announcement also gives audiences a reason to revisit the actress’s work before she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Navarrette has already built a résumé across television and film, beginning with smaller projects before landing prominent roles in film and television. If Inde Navarrette looks familiar, here are roles you probably recognize her from.
Denton’s Death Date (2019)
Inde Navarrette made her television debut on Denton’s Death Date, an original sitcom, where she played a character named Veronica. The show lasted for ten episodes and gave Navarrette an early chance to work in front of a camera on a regular basis. Although it was a modest starting point compared to where her career would eventually go, it marked the beginning of a steady climb through television. For audiences who watched Denton’s Death Date, it was the first time they saw Navarrette in action.
13 Reasons Why (2020)
Inde Navarrette joined the cast of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why for its fourth and final season in 2020, playing a character named Estela de la Cruz. By its fourth and final season, the show had already built a large audience by that point. However, it also drew significant controversy over its graphic depictions of suicide, sexual assault, and bullying among teenagers. Joining a show with that much cultural weight, even for a single season, gave Navarrette real visibility heading into her next role. For many TV audiences, 13 Reasons Why was the first project they saw the actress in.
Superman & Lois (2021-2024)
The CW’s Superman & Lois was Inde Navarrette’s breakthrough role. With the show, she landed her first major role as Sarah Cortez, the daughter of the fire chief (Erik Valdez). She appeared in the vast majority of the show’s episodes, becoming a familiar face for fans of the series across multiple seasons. Although budget cuts led to her being written out ahead of the fourth and final season in 2023, she returned for a handful of appearances before the show wrapped in 2024.
Trap House (2025)
In 2025, Inde Navarrette took on the role of Teresa Flores in the Dave Bautista-led action thriller Trap House. By this time in her career, Navarrette, although not yet a household name, had built a relatively steady presence on television. Trap House marked a shift toward more mature, feature-length work after years spent primarily in television. It also positioned her for the kind of leading film roles that would soon follow.
Obsession (2026)
Inde Navarrette’s performance as Nikki Freeman in the low-budget horror film Obsession turned her into a genuine industry story. The film became a massive box office success relative to its budget, and critics singled out Navarrette’s performance for its emotional depth and physical intensity. Her work in the role earned her a best performance award at the Seattle International Film Festival and put her name into early conversations about awards season recognition.
Invertigo
Before the X-Men announcement, Inde Navarrette was already building toward another leading film role. She is set to star in Invertigo, a rollercoaster thriller from director Matthias Hoene. The story follows reckless teenagers who sneak into an adventure park and become trapped hundreds of feet above the ground after a system failure, forcing them to deal with both the immediate danger and buried tensions among the group.
Invertigo continues a recent run of thriller and horror projects for Navarrette. It also puts her in another physically demanding survival story, following her work in Obsession and Trap House. For audiences discovering her through Rogue, Invertigo could become another useful reference point for Inde Navarrette’s work outside the superhero genre.
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