50 Wedding Photos That Perfectly Capture Emotion, Storytelling, And Joy

Chosen from nearly 6,500 submissions by photographers across 37 countries, this stunning collection showcases the 50 most powerful wedding photos of 2025. Spanning 22 countries and territories, the images capture everything from quiet, intimate moments to grand celebrations, reflecting the many ways love is expressed around the world. There’s no single winner here: each photograph stands on its own as a masterclass in emotion, storytelling, and artistry. Together, they offer a moving, global snapshot of love in 2025. See the full collection at Junebug Weddings.
#1 Image By Henry Tieu Of Henry Tieu Photography Taken In Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, Wa, USA
#2 Image By Abbi Hearne Of The Hearnes Adventure Photography Taken In Yosemite National Park, CA, USA
#3 Image By Lauren Chambers Of Lit Photography Ni Taken In London, UK
#4 Image By Jaden Lim Of Jadencatalog Taken In Malaysia
#5 Image By Will Khoury Of Will Khoury Photography Taken In Yosemite National Park, CA, USA
#6 Image By Maddie Mae Of Adventure Instead Taken In Greenland
#7 Image By Breeanna Lasher Taken In Sequoia National Park, CA, USA
#8 Image By Traci Edwards Of Adventure And Vow Taken In Glacier, Wa, USA
#9 Image By Fabio Mirulla Of Fabio Mirulla Photographer Taken In Orvieto, Italy
#10 Image By Kristina Raitciz Of Chris Ray Photos Taken In Loftsalahellir Cave, Iceland
#11 Image By Brianna Parks Of Brianna Parks Photography Taken In Brookings, Or, USA
#12 Image By Salisha Blackburn Of Storybook Photography Taken In Yosemite National Park, CA, USA
#13 Image By Lucie Bulois Of Lucie B. Photo Taken In New York City, USA
#14 Image By Danny Ho Of Rotikahwin Taken In Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan
#15 Image By Sharyn Hodges Of Sharyn Hodges Photography Taken In Ashford Oval, Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
#16 Image By Mariah Arianna, Photo Taken In South Tirol, Italy
#17 Image By Sydney Evans Of Sydney Breann Photography Taken In Glacier National Park, MT, USA
#18 Image By Tony Iskra Of Iskra Photography Taken In Stokksnes, Iceland
#19 Image By Igor Sazonov Taken In Moscow, Russia
#20 Image By Vannessa Crawford Of The Crawfords Photography Taken In Northern Cascades National Park, Wa, USA
#21 Image By Katy Homan Of The Caryls Photography Taken In Glencoe, Scotland
#22 Image By Damien Milan Taken In Monteverdi, Tuscany, Italy
#23 Image By Dejan Krstevski Of Krstevski Photography Taken In Skopje, Macedonia
#24 Image By Daniel Alonso Of People Truelove Tellers Taken In Burgos, Spain
#25 Image By Rahul Khona Taken In London, UK
#26 Image By Brittney Couture Of Brittney Couture Weddings & Films Taken In Southern Australia
#27 Image By David Clumpner Taken In Yellowstone National Park, WY, USA
#28 Image By Adriana Ortiz Of Adriana & Christian Taken In Guayaquil, Ecuador
#29 Image By Aurora Ceriani Of Yidaki Studio Taken In Villa Balbiano, Lake Como, Italy
#30 Image By Juliana Jumper Of Juliana Noelle Jumper Photography Taken In Lodz, Poland
#31 Image By Cecilia Pastor Of Cpastor Taken In Monterrey, Mexico
#32 Image By Valerie Fernandez Of Salt And Shore Photography Taken In Erakor Island, Vanuatu
#33 Image By Anna Ascari Of Hakuna Matata Weddings Taken In Tuscany, Italy
#34 Image By Katie Hilton Of Katie Hilton Photography Taken In St Mary’s Wedding Space, Scottish Highlands
#35 Image By Mauricio Ureña Of Mauricio Ureña Photography Taken In Sabanilla, San José, Costa Rica
#36 Image By Azhar Baizan Taken In Jakarta, Indonesia
#37 Image By Tania Salim Taken In Bandung, Indonesia
#38 Image By Sasha Dove Taken In Bordeaux, France
#39 Image By Shivali Chopra Of Stories By Joseph Radhik Taken In Udaipur, India
#40 Image By Laura Oswald Of In Laura’s Lens Taken In Bennington, Ne, USA
