30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

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At a glance, Ivan Markovic’s sculptures seem impossibly light, as if they could dissolve back into silence at any moment. Yet, upon closer inspection, they reveal a profound structural integrity, a tension between fragility and permanence that mirrors the human condition itself.

Markovic does not merely sculpt figures; he captures the fleeting rhythm of movement, memory, and presence, translating them into a medium that feels almost too delicate to hold such weight.

More info: ivan-markovic.com | Instagram

#1 Bill And Buster (‘always On The Move’)

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

What makes his work remarkable is not only its visual poetry but the philosophy embedded within it. Paper, often dismissed as temporary or disposable, is transformed into something enduring, almost sacred. In Markovic’s hands, it becomes a vessel for time. His figures seem suspended between moments, as though they exist in the quiet space between past and future, holding onto gestures that might otherwise vanish. This interplay between ephemerality and resilience defines his artistic voice and places him in a rare category of contemporary sculptors who challenge both material and meaning.

#2 Along The Wayside

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#3 Into The Headwind

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

Born in Montreal in 1970, Markovic’s artistic journey began with drawing, a discipline that continues to underpin his sculptural practice. His early studies in Paris and later at Concordia University laid the foundation for a deep understanding of the human form. Time spent in Madrid, working at the Museo del Prado, further refined his sensitivity to classical techniques and historical narratives. Copying Old Masters was not merely an academic exercise—it became a way of absorbing the language of movement, light, and anatomy that would later re-emerge in his three-dimensional work.

#4 The Road To Agra

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#5 The Dogman

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

His process begins with structure, both literally and conceptually. As the artist explained in an interview with Bored Panda, “the creation of a paper sculpture involves several stages, beginning with the construction of a metal wire skeleton (i.e. armature). This metallic structure is solidly attached to a wooden base… ensuring the stability of the piece.” From this hidden framework, the sculpture gradually emerges. Paper—whether handmade, recycled, or sourced from sketchbooks—is cut, torn, and layered with care. “Each of these is successively coated with white glue… and modeled onto the metal structure,” he noted, describing a process that is as methodical as it is intuitive.

#6 The Artist

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#7 The Runaway

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

Yet technique alone does not define the work. What elevates it is Markovic’s insistence on movement as a central force. Guided by preparatory drawings, he approaches each figure as a living form: “The initial stage involves modeling the anatomical form… with special emphasis placed on depicting movement; especially that which characterizes the subject.” This sensitivity continues through every phase, from the addition of clothing and personal objects to the final rendering of faces and hands. Even in stillness, his figures seem to breathe.

Perhaps the most poetic contradiction lies in the material itself. Once completed, the sculptures dry into a surprising solidity. “The layers of paper are hard and become rigid to the touch, yet maintain a certain degree of fragility,” he explained. Over time, they may develop a subtle patina, “much like marble or plaster,” gaining warmth rather than losing clarity. Protected in lucite cases or displayed freely, they endure, quietly resisting the impermanence we associate with their medium.

#8 Nightfall

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#9 The Purse Thief

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

Today, Markovic continues to work between Madrid and Rome, creating sculptures, paintings, and evocative models of abandoned spaces that reflect on memory and time. His work, exhibited across Europe and North America, speaks to a universal longing: to preserve what is fleeting, to give form to what cannot be held. In transforming paper into something both delicate and enduring, Ivan Markovic reminds us that strength is not always found in permanence, but often in the beauty of what almost disappears.

#10 The Seeker

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#11 Letting Go

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#12 Scavenger Of Lost Worlds

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#13 On The Fringe

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#14 The Fall

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#15 Untitled

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#16 Eddy And Grace (The Scavengers)

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#17 The Storm

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#18 Rag And Bone Man

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#19 Pilgrim

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#20 Fallen Woman

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#21 Teresa’s Dream

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#22 The Forgotten Man

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#23 Ariel

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#24 Vortex (Viewpoints, Shadow Projections And Details)

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#25 The East Wind Rises

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#26 Jacob And The Mysterious Man

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#27 The Giant

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#28 Children At Play

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#29 The Girl From Saskatoon

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

#30 The Ruffian

30 Times Paper Was Turned Into Lifelike Sculptures By This Artist

Image source: Ivan Markovic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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