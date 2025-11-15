These 40 Comics By This Artist Show The Quirky Perspective Of Non-Living Objects And What Would Happen If They Could Talk

by

Meet Comic illustrator Dylan, the creator of the popular webcomic ‘The Daily Dunc’ who imagined a real-life scenario where intimate objects had a will of their own. The artist decided it would be a fun idea to illustrate what it would be like if inanimate objects came to life and had the ability to voice out their thoughts.

Bored Panda reached out to the artist.

“One of my main goals and hopes is to just put a smile on someone’s face and help them to forget any stress or anxiety that they may be going through. Even if it’s a really bad pun or dad joke, I hope that along with any eye roll comes a smirk or a giggle. That’s all I can hope for. And it’s really fun to also incorporate some personal stories, events, and my own fears and anxieties into the content; People have left comments or written to me saying that they really can relate to certain things, which is always such a great feeling. And it’s been amazing creating some cool connections with other artists and even my followers!”

More info: patreon.com | Instagram

#1

Image source: thedailydunc

#2

Image source: thedailydunc

#3

Image source: thedailydunc

#4

Image source: thedailydunc

#5

Image source: thedailydunc

#6

Image source: thedailydunc

#7

Image source: thedailydunc

#8

Image source: thedailydunc

#9

Image source: thedailydunc

#10

Image source: thedailydunc

#11

Image source: thedailydunc

#12

Image source: thedailydunc

#13

Image source: thedailydunc

#14

Image source: thedailydunc

#15

Image source: thedailydunc

#16

Image source: thedailydunc

#17

Image source: thedailydunc

#18

Image source: thedailydunc

#19

Image source: thedailydunc

#20

Image source: thedailydunc

#21

Image source: thedailydunc

#22

Image source: thedailydunc

#23

Image source: thedailydunc

#24

Image source: thedailydunc

#25

Image source: thedailydunc

#26

Image source: thedailydunc

#27

Image source: thedailydunc

#28

Image source: thedailydunc

#29

Image source: thedailydunc

#30

Image source: thedailydunc

#31

Image source: thedailydunc

#32

Image source: thedailydunc

#33

Image source: thedailydunc

#34

Image source: thedailydunc

#35

Image source: thedailydunc

#36

Image source: thedailydunc

#37

Image source: thedailydunc

#38

Image source: thedailydunc

#39

Image source: thedailydunc

#40

Image source: thedailydunc

