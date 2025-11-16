50 Times Architects Really Outdid Themselves And Deserved To Be Praised Online

Every now and then, we hear about funny architectural fails where lack of taste meets poor aesthetics and greets atrocious execution. Check out our previous features with such examples here, here, and here.

But way more rarely do we hear news about impressive architecture, time-defying buildings, and incredible structures. This is because it’s way more difficult to create an architectural wonder that reflects our environment, values, history, artistic sensibility, and many other aspects of our daily life.

Luckily, there is this corner of Reddit that collects “the beautiful impossibilities that we want to live in” and shares them with its 1.3M members. The subreddit is dedicated to high-quality photographs of some of the most impressive, conceptual, and historical buildings on our planet. So pull your seat closer and scroll down! After you’re done, be sure to share part 1 of the article.

#1 Preserved Edo Period Neighborhood In Japan

Image source: spencerelwin

#2 Persian Mosque

Image source: solomanian

#3 Spellbinding Bookstore In Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Image source: Amalrachdi

#4 Ukraine – Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists

Image source: BedroomFrequent1830

#5 Hans & Gretel Pancake House In Zeewolde, Netherlands

Image source: Amalrachdi

#6 Kylemore Abbey In The Fog, Connemara, Galway, Ireland

Image source: I_am_person6969

#7 The Reading Room – Royal Portuguese Cabinet Of Reading – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Image source: rockystl

#8 Nasir-Ol-Molk Mosque, Also Known As Pink Mosque, A Traditional Shiraz Mosque, Iran

Image source: KantKay11

#9 Stained Glass Ceiling Hotel – Gran Hotel Ciudad De México, Mexico City

Image source: Roman_guy24

#10 Les Espaces D’abraxas, France

Image source: drool66

#11 Hawa Mahal In Jaipur, India

Image source: royalbluesword

#12 A Beautiful House Surrounded By Rock And Trees In Hrensko

Image source: EducationalModel

#13 Romanian Athenaeum, Bucharest

Image source: VENEPSl488

#14 The Inflatable “Gaia” Installation In The 18th Century Baroque Painted Hall Of The Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, UK

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#15 Pietragalla, Italy

Image source: Nabil213

#16 Leuven Town Hall (1448-1469) Belgium, One Of The Best-Known Gothic Town Halls Worldwide & It Took Three Architects And Thirty Years To Build It

Image source: Amalrachdi

#17 Art Nouveau Facade Of A Jewelry Store In Lille, Hauts-De-France, Northern France

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#18 Château Frontenac, Quebec City, Canada

Image source: HeStoleMyBalloons

#19 Wisteria Covered Terraced House In Argyll Road, Kensington, London, UK

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#20 Kailasa Temple In Ellora, India Made From A Single Rock

Image source: royalbluesword

#21 Castillo De Colomares In Spain

Image source: Amalrachdi

#22 Trinity College Library – Dublin, Ireland

Image source: rockystl

#23 Paris, France

Image source: Amalrachdi

#24 Mvrdv’s Brand New Housing Complex In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Image source: Teillu

#25 This Restaurant In Paris Looking Like A Museum

Image source: QuantumChemistryNerd

#26 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum – Boston

Image source: reddit.com

#27 The 18th Babrican Gate Of Tollymore Forest, Mourne Mountains, Northern Ireland

Image source: I_am_person6969

#28 Church In The Rock

Image source: Mostly-Nature

#29 A Traditional Medieval Cave House With A Courtyard Found In The Desert Of Libya

Image source: HistoryDefined

#30 Chahar Bagh, Esfehan, Iran

Image source: matinrrr

#31 Astronomical Tower In Prague, Czech Republic

Image source: Amalrachdi

#32 Baps Akshardham Temple, Delhi, India

Image source: RudraAkhanda

#33 The Iconic San Francisco Cliff House Before It Was Destroyed In A 1907 Fire

Image source: senorphone1

#34 Castillo De Colomares, Spain

Image source: Kunstkurator

#35 Drachenburg Castle In Germany, Built In 1884

Image source: Kunstkurator

#36 Four Seasons Resort. Bali

Image source: PartyFox4264

#37 Opera Garnier In Paris

Image source: Shayaan_F

#38 Hammam Essalihine Is A Roman Bathhouse Still In Use After 2,000 Years In Khenchela, Algeria

Image source: KantKay11

#39 The Fox Theater’s Stage From The Main Floor

Image source: CrotchWolf

#40 Niagara Mohawk Building Built In Art Deco Style, NYC

Image source: hotlineBYDGOSZCZ

#41 Durbar Hall Of Mysore Palace, India

Image source: Ideal_Jerk

#42 Spectacular Adalaj Stepwell In Ahmedabad, India

Image source: royalbluesword

#43 30th Street Station In Philly Is Like An Art Deco Cathedral

Image source: Trev_Takes_Photos

#44 Brownstones In Park Slope, Brooklyn, NYC

Image source: jbilous

#45 Hotel Belvédère, Switzerland

Image source: Amalrachdi

#46 Harbin Opera House Designed By Mad Architects

Image source: Helpful-Substance685

#47 Goethe’s Lookout In The Czech Republic

Image source: Sad_Side1900

#48 Grundtvig’s Church Interior

Image source: DrFetusRN

#49 Yemen

Image source: Shibaewtwinu

#50 Federal-Style House In The Snow, Washington, D. C

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

Patrick Penrose
