50 Times Architects Really Outdid Themselves And Deserved To Be Praised Online

Every now and then, we hear about funny architectural fails where lack of taste meets poor aesthetics and greets atrocious execution. Check out our previous features with such examples here, here, and here.
But way more rarely do we hear news about impressive architecture, time-defying buildings, and incredible structures. This is because it’s way more difficult to create an architectural wonder that reflects our environment, values, history, artistic sensibility, and many other aspects of our daily life.
Luckily, there is this corner of Reddit that collects “the beautiful impossibilities that we want to live in” and shares them with its 1.3M members. The subreddit is dedicated to high-quality photographs of some of the most impressive, conceptual, and historical buildings on our planet. So pull your seat closer and scroll down! After you’re done, be sure to share part 1 of the article.
#1 Preserved Edo Period Neighborhood In Japan
Image source: spencerelwin
#2 Persian Mosque
Image source: solomanian
#3 Spellbinding Bookstore In Chengdu, Sichuan, China
Image source: Amalrachdi
#4 Ukraine – Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists
Image source: BedroomFrequent1830
#5 Hans & Gretel Pancake House In Zeewolde, Netherlands
Image source: Amalrachdi
#6 Kylemore Abbey In The Fog, Connemara, Galway, Ireland
Image source: I_am_person6969
#7 The Reading Room – Royal Portuguese Cabinet Of Reading – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Image source: rockystl
#8 Nasir-Ol-Molk Mosque, Also Known As Pink Mosque, A Traditional Shiraz Mosque, Iran
Image source: KantKay11
#9 Stained Glass Ceiling Hotel – Gran Hotel Ciudad De México, Mexico City
Image source: Roman_guy24
#10 Les Espaces D’abraxas, France
Image source: drool66
#11 Hawa Mahal In Jaipur, India
Image source: royalbluesword
#12 A Beautiful House Surrounded By Rock And Trees In Hrensko
Image source: EducationalModel
#13 Romanian Athenaeum, Bucharest
Image source: VENEPSl488
#14 The Inflatable “Gaia” Installation In The 18th Century Baroque Painted Hall Of The Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#15 Pietragalla, Italy
Image source: Nabil213
#16 Leuven Town Hall (1448-1469) Belgium, One Of The Best-Known Gothic Town Halls Worldwide & It Took Three Architects And Thirty Years To Build It
Image source: Amalrachdi
#17 Art Nouveau Facade Of A Jewelry Store In Lille, Hauts-De-France, Northern France
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#18 Château Frontenac, Quebec City, Canada
Image source: HeStoleMyBalloons
#19 Wisteria Covered Terraced House In Argyll Road, Kensington, London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#20 Kailasa Temple In Ellora, India Made From A Single Rock
Image source: royalbluesword
#21 Castillo De Colomares In Spain
Image source: Amalrachdi
#22 Trinity College Library – Dublin, Ireland
Image source: rockystl
#23 Paris, France
Image source: Amalrachdi
#24 Mvrdv’s Brand New Housing Complex In Amsterdam, Netherlands
Image source: Teillu
#25 This Restaurant In Paris Looking Like A Museum
Image source: QuantumChemistryNerd
#26 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum – Boston
Image source: reddit.com
#27 The 18th Babrican Gate Of Tollymore Forest, Mourne Mountains, Northern Ireland
Image source: I_am_person6969
#28 Church In The Rock
Image source: Mostly-Nature
#29 A Traditional Medieval Cave House With A Courtyard Found In The Desert Of Libya
Image source: HistoryDefined
#30 Chahar Bagh, Esfehan, Iran
Image source: matinrrr
#31 Astronomical Tower In Prague, Czech Republic
Image source: Amalrachdi
#32 Baps Akshardham Temple, Delhi, India
Image source: RudraAkhanda
#33 The Iconic San Francisco Cliff House Before It Was Destroyed In A 1907 Fire
Image source: senorphone1
#34 Castillo De Colomares, Spain
Image source: Kunstkurator
#35 Drachenburg Castle In Germany, Built In 1884
Image source: Kunstkurator
#36 Four Seasons Resort. Bali
Image source: PartyFox4264
#37 Opera Garnier In Paris
Image source: Shayaan_F
#38 Hammam Essalihine Is A Roman Bathhouse Still In Use After 2,000 Years In Khenchela, Algeria
Image source: KantKay11
#39 The Fox Theater’s Stage From The Main Floor
Image source: CrotchWolf
#40 Niagara Mohawk Building Built In Art Deco Style, NYC
Image source: hotlineBYDGOSZCZ
#41 Durbar Hall Of Mysore Palace, India
Image source: Ideal_Jerk
#42 Spectacular Adalaj Stepwell In Ahmedabad, India
Image source: royalbluesword
#43 30th Street Station In Philly Is Like An Art Deco Cathedral
Image source: Trev_Takes_Photos
#44 Brownstones In Park Slope, Brooklyn, NYC
Image source: jbilous
#45 Hotel Belvédère, Switzerland
Image source: Amalrachdi
#46 Harbin Opera House Designed By Mad Architects
Image source: Helpful-Substance685
#47 Goethe’s Lookout In The Czech Republic
Image source: Sad_Side1900
#48 Grundtvig’s Church Interior
Image source: DrFetusRN
#49 Yemen
Image source: Shibaewtwinu
#50 Federal-Style House In The Snow, Washington, D. C
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
Follow Us