“What Is The Stupidest Thing You’ve Seen Your Pet Do?” (40 Answers)

As much as we love and know our pets, they still manage to surprise us. However, provided they aren’t putting themselves or others in danger, their mischief can be highly entertaining to watch.
Recently, Reddit user vxah posted a question to the platform, asking people “What is the stupidest thing you’ve seen your pet do?” and their call was answered—animal lovers have shared plenty of experiences!
Whether it’s a dog barking at its own farts or a guinea pig celebrating dinner by throwing it around, I’m sure there are rational explanations for (most of) these behaviors, but they won’t make these stories any less funny.
#1
I have a pitbull. One day I hear him growling and barking while outside. This is not normal for him. He usually will only bark 1-2 times when he is ready to come inside, so I was a bit concerned.
I go outside and he is having a standoff with something. He keeps inching closer to something I cant see, then growls/barks and immediately runs away and repeats the process. I call out to him and he comes over and whimpers a bit then returns and continues the routine.
I get closer expecting to see maybe a toad, mouse, something.. anything. There is nothing but grass and a dead leaf. Turns out that he was having a 10 minute standoff with said dead leaf. It was just windy enough for it to rustle a bit, but not move. I proceed to pick up the leaf and he lets out this shriek as if I was in immediate danger. I look at him and crumple up the leaf and he just tilts his head like “oh..” and proceeds to lean on me for pets.
A 50lb pitbull terrified of a leaf. What a dumbass.
#2
My dog wouldn’t come in from the front garden so I rang the doorbell and she ran straight in so she could look out the window to see who was at the door.
#3
At 4am I woke up to the sound of my cats ‘I’ve hunted and caught a thing’ noise. It’s a high pitched squeak/meow/trill/music of the happiest of cats.
She was running closer and closer, squeaking all the while, muffled slightly by the fact she obviously had her prize in her mouth as she ran.
I live in a place that rarely gets mice or anything nasty, so as usual, I just assumed it was her toy and she wanted to show it off.
Then she dropped a full bag of bagels on my face.
#4
At 4 pm, my dogs look out the front window to watch for me coming home from work. They still do this despite the fact I’ve been working from home for a year.
#5
My cat is a special little creature. She was having the zoomies one day, sprinting around our hardwood floor. During this, she decided that her ear was itchy so she sat down to scratch it, then decided her foot (the one doing the scratching) was dirty, and had to clean it. The end result was her kicking herself in the face repeatedly with her tongue flapping all over, and since none of this chain of decisions involved stopping, she was sliding across the floor on her ass for the entire event.
#6
She farted and then looked over her shoulder, growled, and barked at her butt.
#7
We have a big German shepherd, one summer night a couple of years back it was humid as hell and thunder was sure to happen.
Doggo was asleep in back garden ( we were having a small BBQ just me and the Mrs) doggo was dreaming and letting out the little yips and woofs, plus the legs were doing the pretend running thing.
Thunder and lightning started miles off over the bay and we were enjoying watching it , suddenly overhead there was one hell of a crack and flash , doggo in semi sleep semi s**t scared state charges off down the garden head first into the side of the bouncy castle that we had up for the kids, catapulting herself off at a sideways tangent into the paddling pool wiping out totally as she cartwheeled into the water.
It was at this moment she fully woke up and sat in the pool wondering why she was wet and why her humans were absolutely wetting themselves with laughter.
(She got a burger of the BBQ for her troubles in sympathy.)
#8
I love it when my cats fall off something and get embarrassed then immediately start cleaning themselves with a “yeah, I meant to do that” attitude.
#9
Last night when feeding my snake she missed the rat and instead bit herself and then freaked out because something was biting her..
#10
I have a goldfish that gets wayyy to excited for feeding time. More often then not it likes to litterally jump out of its bowl into my hand where im holding the food…
A true suicidal dumbass but i still love that fish.
#11
My guinea pigs get so excited about fresh veggies that they have to throw it around in celebration first before eating it. The best is whole tomatoes, they brain each other with them and they’re so focused on stealing their buddy’s tomato that they just keep getting smacked in the head.
#12
My cat fell asleep on the garden fence in the sun and must have forgotten where she was. She always stretches out then rolls when she wakes up.
She rolled right off the fence into our pond.
She also hates water.
#13
Oh ive got a good one.
My cat, Ollie, is a black and white tuxedo and at the time of this story was about 4 months old (happy birthday geezer hes 14 years today).
He was harness trained and it was nice outside so I took him with me to my apartments leasing office to pay rent. We both saw the bumble bee lazily floating around the grass on the way.
I’m walking he’s following, we say hi to the leasing agents who love him, because KITTEN, but eventually it’s time to go back home.
I open the door and let him through and we start waking the few mins back to my apartment. The leash goes completely taught and I turn around to see why and I see my tiny confused cat, standing there. Staring at me. With a look of prowess that quickly turns to confusion. I’m puzzled. “What’s up buddy, you ok?”
Then he opens and closes his little mouth.
Just enough for me to see the enormous bumble bee inside.
So I’m standing on the sidewalk, holding my cats leash, dumbstruck, because what do I do??? Do I try to fight a kitten for a bee? Do I want to get stung? Do I want him stung in the mouth? What if he swallows it??
So, I default to mom voice. “OLLIE. DROP IT.”
And that stupid little cat just popped his mouth open and let the bee fly away. I swear I could see the cartoon dotted line leaving his mouth as it flew away, plus some cat saliva.
The end.
TLDR: lightly used bee.
Image source: DumbPossumDrawings
#14
My greyhound is a retired racer. He’s never seen a lot of snow… but he adores it. Until he saw his first snowman. He began to scream (as greyhounds do) as if it was the most terrifying thing in the world.
#15
We have a cat, Wednesday, but we literally call her Stupid more than anything else.
In the ~year we’ve had her [we got her at 5mo old] she’s:
– Gotten her face stuck in mesh and rather than backing out, pushed forward until her face contorted into Joan Rivers fresh after a bad lift
– Tried to get into multiple boxes that hadn’t even been opened yet
– Tried to get into opened boxes in precarious places, then wonders why she’s on the floor
– Got mad at me when her tail touched me after she hopped up on the couch where I was sitting
– Got angry and growled repeatedly at the blinds for touching her
– She came inside soaking wet, watched the door close, demanded it be reopen, and when the weather hadn’t changed, she screamed at the indignation it was still raining
#16
My cat screamed bloodily murder because she thought she was alone but once I walked out she saw me and gave a cute lil meow
#17
My dog keeps begging my mom for a piece of fruit, tries it and spits it out because she dislikes it and still wants more.
#18
My cat bit a glass plate and got angry because she couldn’t eat it then went to bother the fishes and fell into the fish tank.
#19
My greyhound finally caught up to a squirrel in the park before it went up a tree. She slowed right down, sniffed it and then just watched it run up the tree. She seemed so disillusioned by the experience.
#20
Our pup took a while to really understand how to scratch his face, and would just end up repeatedly kicking himself in the face with his back leg. He’s a little better at it now but still occasionally gives himself a bit of a kick rather than scratch.
#21
My dog was sniffing around a tree and bumped into a dandelion. He yelped and hopped away.
I never let him forget that time he was scared by a dandelion.
#22
I have a 85 lb pit bull-mastiff rescue mutt. He is so terrified of my neighbors’ little french bulldog that he will flee from her at full speed and drag me along for the ride.
#23
My dog used to think he was gunna get in trouble for farting, so he’d sneak away. Like a ninja farter. Walking into rooms, farting then leave. Tbh, I think he knew his farts were rancid.
#24
I have 3 cats. I compare them to the 3 bears in Goldilocks. One drops a deuce in the box and is so offended by the smell he runs out like he’s scared of it. Sometimes he still has a hanger that we’ll find later. Another will stay in the box and attempt to bury his leavings like he’s Captain Flynn burying his Treasure, he’ll spend upwards of 2-3 minutes covering it. Finally we have the cat who does it just right. She’ll do her business, give it a small spattering of litter over the top and hop out with dignity.
#25
One of the cats that my parents has, licks her left paw and cleans her face with her right paw, and vice versa.
#26
My parents were staying with us for the weekend in our upstairs bedroom. The cat was outside the door looking to play and had brought it’s toy mouse with them. So my dad tosses the toy a little too hard and it ends up going over the upstairs railing. At which point you would assume the cat would be like, nah, but not our little guy. He jumps straight off of the ~12′ cliff after this toy.
The cat full on bounced off the floor and went right back to playing with my dad. Only later when I heard the story did I realize that I had my security cam facing that direction.
The cat was all good after this incident, but it scared the hell out of all of us.
Image source: Guyver_3, Guyver_3
#27
Years ago we had a glass kitchen table top and our dog was laying underneath watching us eat and decided that it was going to jump up and grab some food, only he was blocked by the glass table top. Ouch.
#28
We have a chicken with scissor beak. It’s a condition that causes it’s beak to grow at odd angles and without extra care and attention it’ll starve to death. She gets fed in the morning and again in the evening and it’s fairly regular so she gets really excited at these times.
Not too long ago my wife is making the food for it’s evening meal and the thing is going batshit insane and throwing itself against the front of it’s cage. Before I can help it, it manages to get the door open and comes bursting out of the cage in a flurry of feathers and frenzy. My wife, now holding a cup of baby food and some other stuff turns around just in time to catch the chicken with her full face. She flails about as anyone would do when suddenly confronted with an overly excited ball of feathers to the face, and ends up dropping the food, the feeding syringe, and probably a few years of her life, before attempting to catch and restrain the frantic creature. The critter refused to come down and proceeded to ride atop her head the whole time she was preparing a fresh batch of food for it.
Image source: shroom2021
#29
One time, I had to give my cat this medicine in his mouth through a syringe. He absolutely hated it and would run away every time he’d see me coming with the medicine. That was until I shook a bag of those Temptations treats. Every. Single. Time when he heard the sound of that bag he’d come running to me. That’s when I’d grab him and administer his meds. He’d then quickly run away. Then I’d shake the bag again to administer the second dose, and he’d come running back lol. Happened every time without fail. I have no idea what they put in that stuff to make it so appealing.
Image source: oddoutlier
#30
My dad was giving his car an oil change. He had the tray of old oil out of the way to deal with later. Our cat took a nap in it.
#31
Poor Hobo didn’t know he was a fat cat. He wanted to run with the skinny cats, who went through the stair banisters, but when he followed he got stuck. Seriously, totally stuck. He was going pretty fast. At first it was funny but he started panicking and I had to pull him out.
Thats when I realized that cats don’t know how they look. They don’t have mirrors. Poor chunky boi.
Image source: Darths_Desire
#32
Have a parrot, who is a devout Destroyer of Things™. We built him a bridge so that he could get around his cage, and he stood on it while trying to dislodge the branch he was perched on. Obviously he promptly tumbled down, but he is one optimistic burb who was right back at it lolol
Image source: WhyAmILikeThisEw
#33
My two piggies once fought over a piece of veggie neither of them liked, but because one of them had food the other had to steal it, then drop it because it tasted disgusting, then get it stolen, then get mad because his brother had food, steal it AGAIN…. I finally removed the veggie.
Image source: BlackChimaera
#34
My beautiful miniature schnauzer stuck her head in an empty tissue box after pulling out all the tissues, started freaking out then ran into a door.
Image source: AllusiveSerenity, Flickr (not the actual photo)
#35
I had a mouse in my kitchen a few years ago. I’ve never seen a cat run away from a mouse. Much less run away as fast as he did. He did redeem himself years later. Sherman did some stupid stuff in his days, but that was a head scratcher.
Image source: Extrasherman, Flickr (not the actual photo)
#36
One of my cats doesn’t seem to understand mirrors. Every day he swipes at his own reflection. I have started throwing a blanket over my mirror before I go to sleep so he won’t wake me up this way. I recorded it.
Image source: soulstoned
#37
Walked into a wall. Not ran just slowly walked into it. My cat is dumb. But I love him.
Image source: heardbutnotseen2
#38
My cat tried to eat my cactus because I’m told him not to. Cactus won.
Image source: JessSly
#39
I have a goldfish that’s scared of his own fart bubbles.
Image source: charreddiggingstick
#40
We have a 10 yr. old Black Labrador Retriever. He’s a big sweetheart, and surprisingly intelligent.
When we had our hobby farm we lived alongside a river, and Bones (the Lab) loved to run free around our property.
Now I’m not sure why they do this, but Labs seem to love to roll in really bad smelling things they find on the ground. One spring afternoon I let him outside to go and do his business. When he came back 20-30 minutes later he was covered in putrid slime, fish scales and mud.
Apparently, he’d found a badly rotten fish alongside the river bank, and decided to roll ALL OVER in it!!! And this is the funny part. Instead of moping around with his tail between his legs, ashamed of what he’d done, as dogs sometimes do when they get caught doing something they know they shouldn’t have done, NO, Bones is strutting around like the king of the jungle, SO PROUD of his accomplishment!
Even after I thoroughly bathed him (with me gagging and dry heaving thru the whole process), stupid dog just wreaked of rotten fish for weeks afterward!!!
Image source: Lutefiskaficionado
