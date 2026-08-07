Hunter’s Mom Wants Her Share Of Meat Immediately, Drives 2 Hours And Raids His Kitchen Overnight

Some people will drive across town for a forgotten phone charger, a late-night snack, or a favorite dessert. But driving two hours in the middle of the night to retrieve a portion of meat that was already promised to you takes dedication to a whole different level.
Interestingly, this was the situation this Original Poster (OP) found herself in after her mother-in-law became so eager to collect her share of a successful elk hunt that she crossed a major boundary.
More info: Reddit
For some people, the urge to get something right away can be so strong that waiting, even for a short while, feels almost impossible
The author, a hunter’s wife, was frustrated when her mother-in-law repeatedly called asking whether her son’s elk hunt was successful and when she could get her share of the meat
After the elk was brought home, the couple stored the meat and told the mother-in-law she could pick up her portion the next day, but she insisted on coming immediately despite the late hour
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The couple woke up at 2 AM thinking someone broke into their home, only to discover the mother-in-law had used her spare key to search their fridge for the elk meat
Image credits: InfraVersusUltra
After the frightening encounter, the husband changed the locks and the couple decided they needed stronger boundaries with the mother-in-law despite their family relationship
The OP shared that her husband is a hunter, and whenever he successfully brings home game, his mother receives a portion of the meat. After her husband and his hunting partner took down an elk, the OP’s mother-in-law immediately started calling repeatedly, eager to know whether the hunt had been successful. Overwhelmed by the constant calls, the OP promised she would let her know once her husband returned home.
Later that evening, the elk meat arrived and was safely stored in the freezer. Remembering her mother-in-law, the OP let her know the husband was back with some meat and that she could come pick up her share the following day. However, the mother-in-law insisted she wanted to come right away. Now, the mother-in-law lived two hours away, and it was already late, so the OP asked her not to come.
Several hours later, the couple was suddenly awakened by noises coming from the kitchen. Thinking someone had broken into their home, the husband grabbed his hunting rifle and went to investigate. Instead of finding an intruder, they discovered the mother-in-law searching through their fridge at around 2 AM. The OP noted that they had given the mother-in-law a while back.
The husband was furious, wondering what would have happened if he had mistaken her for a burglar. The mother-in-law seemed unfazed, though, insisting she simply had to get her meat before they ate it and forgot about her. The mother-in-law eventually left with the meat, but the next day, the OP and her husband decided they had to change the locks.
While the mother-in-law may have simply been eager to collect her share of the elk, her inability to wait until morning points to a behavior psychologists have long studied. According to Positive Psychology, delaying gratification is an important aspect of self-control, allowing people to resist immediate rewards in favor of better long-term outcomes.
People who struggle with this skill may feel a strong urge to satisfy a desire right away, even when waiting would have little practical downside, however it led to a stressful situation for the couple. Cleveland Clinic explains that when people perceive a possible threat, the body’s fight-or-flight response automatically kicks in, increasing alertness and preparing them to react quickly to protect themselves.
Although the surprise visitor turned out to be family, the incident still crossed an important line. Experts at Griffith Centers say healthy boundaries help define acceptable behavior and create relationships built on trust, respect, and clear expectations. They aren’t meant to push loved ones away but to prevent misunderstandings and resentment.
Netizens were largely shocked by the mother-in-law’s decision to enter their home in the middle of the night. They also felt her actions were entitled and dangerous, especially considering how easily the situation could have been mistaken for a break-in. What do you think? Would you still give someone your spare key after they entered your home without permission? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens supported the couple’s decision to change the locks, believing that sharing hunting meat was a generous tradition that should not be taken for granted
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