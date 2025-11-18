“Stay Away From Us, You Creepy Weirdo”: Lady Finds Disturbing Vid Of Her Husband Made By TikToker

It seems like everyone wants to be famous on social media nowadays. People post the craziest videos, stir up drama, and do just about anything in the hopes that their content will go viral. The problem is that some fame-hungry folks are willing to cross boundaries just to get more views.
A couple became the victim of an influencer like that, who filmed one of them without their consent and uploaded the video to her channel. Luckily, the unsuspecting people found out and confronted the unabashed TikToker.
It’s getting more common for content creators to film unsuspecting folks and post videos of them online, and the ease with which they are able to do that is disturbing
The poster explained that her orthodontist husband has a 12-year-old patient called Raya, the couple were friends with Raya’s half-sister, June, and often hung out with her
June is an influencer and is often vlogging or making videos, but the poster and her husband were uncomfortable being recorded and expressed that they didn’t want to be featured in her content
One day, the poster’s brother sent her a TikTok link, and when she checked it, she realized it was a video compilation June had posted about her husband made from secret recordings of him
The woman and her husband were horrified by June’s video and asked her to take it down, but June shrugged it off, saying that videos of “hot guys go viral very fast”
The couple blocked June and decided to consult a lawyer if she ever reached out again, they also informed Raya’s parents about their daughter being in one of the videos
June obviously valued getting followers and being famous on TikTok more than retaining her friendship with the couple. She secretly filmed the poster’s husband and created what was essentially a thirst-trap compilation of him. Even her 12-year-old half-sister was featured in one of the clips.
It might seem obvious that June’s actions violated the husband’s and young girl’s privacy. But the kicker is that many social media sites consider public recordings of people completely legal. This means that influencers don’t necessarily have to worry about privacy in public spaces and can film anything or anyone in plain sight.
To get a more in-depth perspective on this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Stefanie LaHart. She is the founder of Boomtown Marketing, which guides ethical and sustainable brands to connect authentically with their ideal customers. Focusing on marketing strategies that align with core values, she helps businesses drive success while staying true to their mission.
We asked Stefanie whether it was appropriate for an influencer to take a video of someone and post it online without their consent. She said that “it is not ethical for someone to record and post others without their permission. This action is an invasion of privacy, and it can destroy trust, especially in personal relationships.”
“In an increasingly digital age, where our lives are constantly documented, it becomes even more crucial to respect others’ boundaries and autonomy. When someone is recorded without consent, they lose control over their image and narrative, which is both disempowering and unfair,” she added.
We asked Stefanie what someone like June could have done differently if she wanted to feature someone in her videos. Stefanie told us that an “influencer should always receive verbal permission before recording someone, and ideally, they should obtain written consent. This ensures a clear understanding between both parties about the intended use of the content.”
“Recording in crowded public areas makes it challenging to get individual permissions, [so] influencers should make every effort to inform attendees about the recording in progress. They should keep shots tight or taken from a longer distance to avoid clearly capturing any single person’s identity. Transparency and respect for privacy should always be the guiding principles,” she explained.
But June did not blur out her half-sister’s face in the video or ask the poster’s husband for permission to create content about him. The problem is that unless an influencer is creating content that uses your image, either in deepfakes or a defamatory way, there isn’t much that can legally be done about it.
It’s scary to think how powerless we truly are when it comes to situations like this. That’s why it’s essential to have better laws governing our privacy and for influencers to have a code of ethics. Stefanie shared a few tips that newbie content creators could use to be ethical online. The main thing she mentioned is “always ask, never assume.”
“As we continue to navigate this rapidly changing digital landscape, it’s vital to consider how you would feel if your privacy was being infringed upon. By asking for consent and respecting others’ boundaries, you build trust with your audience and create a more positive and ethical online presence,” she added.
June’s actions and behavior show that a person’s thirst for fame can really get out of hand very easily. Even though the poster and her husband lost a friend, they probably gained some mental peace knowing they’d be free from June’s creepiness.
What would you have done if you were in the husband’s position? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts.
Netizens were shocked by June’s behavior and called it a major violation of privacy
