30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

by

Everyday life is full of small frustrations, awkward moments, and amusing routines that often go unnoticed. Cartoonist Rebecca Rose has a talent for turning those familiar experiences into relatable comics, drawing inspiration from life with her boyfriend, Matt, and their four cats, whose distinct personalities frequently become the stars of her work.

From relationships and social anxiety to gaming and the wonderfully unpredictable behavior of felines, these expressive illustrations combine sharp observations with lighthearted humor that resonates with readers. Her comics find comedy in the ordinary, capturing the little moments that many of us experience but rarely stop to appreciate. Whether you’re a cat owner, an introvert, or simply someone navigating the ups and downs of everyday life, chances are you’ll recognize a bit of yourself in these stories.

Scroll down to enjoy some of Rebecca’s latest comics, and let us know in the comments which one feels the most relatable.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | rebeccarosecomics.com | webtoons.com

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

Image source: rebeccarosecomics

30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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30 New Comics By Rebecca Rose That Turn Life’s Awkward Moments Into Laugh-Out-Loud Situations

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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