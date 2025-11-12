I’m Running Backwards A Lot, Not Because I’m Crazy, But Instead To Raise Awareness For Epilepsy

by

I’m training to run the 2018 Boston Marathon backwards and break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run backwards (yes, that actually exists and the current record is pretty fast – 3 hours, 43 minutes and 39 seconds). I lost my brother Brian to epilepsy when he was seven years old, so I’m running backwards in Brian’s memory and to raise money and awareness for people and families living with epilepsy, a severely underfunded disorder. My goal is to raise $100,000. Support me by visiting bostonbackwards.com and also to see more of me running backwards (if you’re into that sort of thing).

More info: bostonbackwards.com

Running Backwards Around Walt Disney World

Running Backwards on a Treadmill

Running Backwards in a Race

Patrick Penrose
