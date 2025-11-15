I’m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

by

A half-blind artist just trying to help the LGBTQ community be their authentic self by showing their pride. I’ve been making chainmail almost as long as I’ve been half-blind. When I was 14 I was shot in the eye with a paintball gun. I’m 35 now ever evolving in my craft. Hoping to spread the love and get my work out there.

#1 Stretchy Bracelets

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#2 Chainmail Bracelets

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#3 Pride Stretchy Bracelets

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#4 Chainmail Pride Bracelets

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#5 Pride Earrings

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#6 Shoe Laces

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#7 Chainmail Bracelets

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#8 Pride Pendants

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#9 Rainbow Stitch Markers

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#10 Rainbow Warrior

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#11 Scalemail Pride Top

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#12 Scalemail Pride Top

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#13 Scalemail Bi Pride Top

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#14 Scalemail Trans Pride Top

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#15 Pride Stretchy Belt

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#16 Rainbow Scale Mesh Shirt

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#17 Pride Haltertop

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#18 Pride Purse

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#19 Finger Ring

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#20 Captain America Inspired Scalemail

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#21 Wonder Woman Inspired Scalemail

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#22 Chainmail Haltertop

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#23 Chainmail Mesh Top And Bottom

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#24 Chainmail Mesh Top With Belly Dancer Belt

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#25 Belly Dancer Belt

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#26 iPhone Case

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#27 Scalemail Top And Bottom

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#28 Loki Inspired Scalemaille

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#29 Chainmail Bracelets

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#30 Chainmail Bracelets

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

#31 Chainmail Bracelets

I&#8217;m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is The Show Marrying Millions Fake?
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio Hiding from the Paparazzi Gets the Photoshop Treatment
3 min read
May, 25, 2017
Brazilian Artist Uses The Used Tires That People Throw In The Streets To Create Beds For Animals
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Makes You Nervous No Matter How Many Times You Do It? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Pool Kings
10 Things You Didn’t Know About HGTV’s Pool Kings
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2019
Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy
‘Preacher’ Ends Season 1 as #2 New Cable Drama for 2016
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.