Woman Comes Up With Pro Revenge By Hiring A Bailiff After UPS Damages Her Package And Keeps Refusing To Compensate For It

Those who use delivery services quite often might know how things might get messed up during the delivery process. Besides packages arriving late, they also get mixed up, lost, and in the worst-case scenario—damaged. Of course, there are ways that can protect the client from this. These things include making sure that the delivery is packed right and getting insurance for the item. But a Reddit user named @chuckitbuckit decided to share a story that proved that sometimes these things don’t really work in reality with certain delivery companies.
The user started the story by revealing that she wanted to send a computer to her mother-in-law but it was smashed during the delivery. She then contacted the delivery company and asked them to pay back for the ruined delivery. However, they refused to do so, giving various reasons such as that they couldn’t damage it and that this might have happened because the item was poorly packed. But this couldn’t be the truth because the client got the delivery packed by Apple shop and even got the statement from there to prove that it was packed safely.
The company didn’t really take this information into consideration and even threatened the author of the post to make her pay interest on customs charges. The woman then took this situation to small claims and won the case, making the company pay costs and some extra charges as well as interest. But she didn’t get the payment from UPS. This situation enraged the woman as the laptop was supposed to be sent to her mother-in-law who passed away during this whole ordeal. This is why the woman decided to make sure to reach “karmic justice.”
The woman went to the high court and hired the best bailiff firm in London. Meanwhile, no matter the severity of the situation, the UPS company ignored all of the letters and requests, so the bailiffs went to UPS headquarters and tried to resolve the matter, but once again, the company refused to pay for the damages. This is when the bailiffs started the process of seizing the assets. The situation got to the point where the finance director arrived at the scene and stopped the removal by paying the costs for damages.
The woman ended up getting more than twice the amount she initially should have been paid. The author of the post shared that in the end, the company had to pay three times more than the original amount was. She was happy about the outcome of the situation because she received justice. A lot of people online also found this story to be great and it encouraged them to share their own similar experiences. What do you think about this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
