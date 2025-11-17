50 Illustrations I Made To Inspire Positive Thoughts And Femininity

Hey, I’m Emma and I’m an illustrator. My social media career kicked off working for a body-positive lingerie brand called Figleaves. Unfortunately, I was made redundant in 2021, which is when I started drawing and I haven’t been able to stop since!
However, positivity and self-love still run deep within all my work, and my goal has always been to make others feel good.
I now share my illustrations on my Instagram (almost) daily to my 30,000 followers. Here are some of my most loved illustrations. I hope you love them!
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us