Artist Illustrated Magical Animals From Japanese, Hindu, Norse And Other Myths (20 Pics)

If you’re also not a Monday person, we believe we can help you get your mind off all the troubles and gloominess with a bit of magic and mysticism! Let us introduce you to Erinye, a talented artist that draws colorful images depicting mythological creatures and more!

Erinye, inspired by ancient cultures, has created a series of illustrations he called “Mytho doggos” and “Mytho mice” in which he portrayed mythological dogs, mice, and even a beaver and a squirrel from around the world. So, get yourself acquainted with these magical animals from Japanese, Hindu, Norse, Chinese, and other myths. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones and share your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | redbubble.com | Facebook | erinye.tumblr.com

#1

Image source: erinyeart

#2

Image source: erinyeart

#3

Image source: erinyeart

#4

Image source: erinyeart

#5

Image source: erinyeart

#6

Image source: erinyeart

#7

Image source: erinyeart

#8

Image source: erinyeart

#9

Image source: erinyeart

#10

Image source: erinyeart

#11

Image source: erinyeart

#12

Image source: erinyeart

#13

Image source: erinyeart

#14

Image source: erinyeart

#15

Image source: erinyeart

#16

Image source: erinyeart

#17

Image source: erinyeart

#18

Image source: erinyeart

#19

Image source: erinyeart

#20

Image source: erinyeart

