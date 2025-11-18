Fans Are Reacting To Nicola Coughlan Being Ignored By Multiple People On The Emmys Carpet

“Extremely disrespectful,” that’s how fans of Nicola Coughlan labeled the behavior of celebrities and staff at the Emmy Awards after a clip showed them repeatedly stepping in front of the actress while she was being photographed.
The Bridgerton star was at the event’s red carpet wearing a striking metallic-colored gown posing for the cameras, when all of the sudden several attendees casually walked in front of her, behaving as if she didn’t exist.
Coughlan could be seen exclaiming a silent “wow” after a couple stopped directly in front of her. She tried resuming her pose only for another round of attendees to stroll in front again.
“This was actually her first Hollywood carpet so this irritates me that nobody was there to do anything,” wrote one fan on X, wondering where her team was.
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Her composure and refusal to be bothered by the disrespectful behavior of her fellow attendees earned her the admiration of her fans and the curiosity of people who hadn’t heard of her yet.
“If you don’t know who Nicola Coughlan is. Get to know her! She’s a literal gem, an angel, an unproblematic queen,” one fan wrote.
Others were surprised to see what they believed to be an extreme lack of manners at a high-profile event such as the Emmys.
Image credits: beingamaguire
“That’s so rude. I don’t even walk infront of strangers’ photos. It’s common decency,” stated a viewer.
Many of her fans theorized that those who stepped in front of her were deliberately trying to offend her, as her sparkling disco ball-inspired dress was anything but hard to notice.
“Oh please don’t piss me off. I know they see her,” one fan said.
Image credits: beingamaguire
“There’s no way they didn’t see her when she got those big hip pads on,” another replied.
Some believed the rude behavior was motivated by a red pin the actress was wearing, seemingly in support of a ceasefire in the middle-east.
Coughlan landed her breakthrough role in 2018, after struggling for almost a decade with unemployment and mental health issues
The 37-year-old comes from humble origins. Born to a middle-class family in Galway, Ireland, Coughlan started her career in 2004 with a small role in Tom Collins’ short film The Phantom Cnut.
She continued to land small roles in a variety of productions but was never able to find financial stability. Her economic situation forced her to move in-and-out of London three times, having to return to Ireland to live with her parents.
Image credits: buzzfeeduk
Coughlan would later reveal that she suffered from depression during this period, and that she made ends meet by working part-time at an optician in Galway.
She would land her breakout role in Derry Girls in 2018, a Channel 4 sitcom that aired from that year until 2022. Her dad, sadly, passed away five days before she received the call.
In 2020, she landed the role that brought her to the Emmys in Penelope Bridgerton, the youngest daughter of the Featherington clan and a member of the eponymous Bridgerton family through marriage.
The series, described as an historical-comedy, was such a success that, in 2021, it was renewed for a third and fourth season.
Netflix announced last Monday (September 16) that season four of the series has officially entered production, meaning its release date could be as late as 2026.
