This Artist Decided To Create Illustrations Showing How Some Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look As Adults (11 Pics)

How many of you have watched cartoons with never-aging personages and wished you could be like them and stay young forever? Series after series, our beloved characters go on so many adventures without worrying about getting old. Well, at least until Jorn Siberian comes their way!
Jorn is an artist who decided to create illustrations showing how some popular cartoon characters would look as adults. We believe you are very curious to see the results, so we won’t keep you waiting. Scroll down and upvote your favorite illustrations!
More info: artstation.com | deviantart.com | patreon.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Eliza Thornberry From Wild Thornberrys
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#2 Avatar Aang From Avatar The Last Airbender
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#3 Mabel Pines From Gravity Falls
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#4 Ash Ketchum From Pokemon
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#5 Dipper Pines From Gravity Falls
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#6 Wirt From Over The Garden Wall
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#7 Jimmy Neutron From Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#8 Steven Quartz Universe From Steven Universe
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#9 Arnold Shortman From Hey Arnold
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#10 Yoh Asakura From Shaman King
Image source: Jorn Siberian
#11 Stewie Griffin From Family Guy
Image source: Jorn Siberian
Follow Us