21 Animals With Professions Illustrated By Me

My name is Aliz Buzás, and I’m an illustrator from Budapest, Hungary. When I was a child my favorite book was about dogs, who wore clothes and had professions.

I started to draw a series with different animals now just for fun. If you like it you can follow me on Instagram.

More info: Instagram | behance.net

#1 Baker Bear

#2 Security Squirrel

#3 Dancer Deer

#4 Optician Otter

#5 Tattooist Turtle

#6 Chef Cat

#7 Lifeguard Lion

#8 Artist Antelope

#9 Electrician Elephant

#10 Gardener Gorilla

#11 Karate Koala

#12 Nurse Narwhal

#13 Mountaineer Mole

#14 Firefighter Fox

#15 Roaster Raccoon

#16 Hairdresser Hippo

#17 Weather Forecaster Whale

#18 Policeman Panda

#19 Influencer Indri

#20 Jockey Jaguar

#21 Zookeeper Zebra

