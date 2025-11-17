21 Animals With Professions Illustrated By Me

My name is Aliz Buzás, and I’m an illustrator from Budapest, Hungary. When I was a child my favorite book was about dogs, who wore clothes and had professions.
I started to draw a series with different animals now just for fun. If you like it you can follow me on Instagram.
More info: Instagram | behance.net
#1 Baker Bear
#2 Security Squirrel
#3 Dancer Deer
#4 Optician Otter
#5 Tattooist Turtle
#6 Chef Cat
#7 Lifeguard Lion
#8 Artist Antelope
#9 Electrician Elephant
#10 Gardener Gorilla
#11 Karate Koala
#12 Nurse Narwhal
#13 Mountaineer Mole
#14 Firefighter Fox
#15 Roaster Raccoon
#16 Hairdresser Hippo
#17 Weather Forecaster Whale
#18 Policeman Panda
#19 Influencer Indri
#20 Jockey Jaguar
#21 Zookeeper Zebra
