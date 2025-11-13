Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

by

They say that the sky is the limit, but certainly, that’s not the case for astronauts. They are the ones that dream big, they are the ones fascinated by the moon and the whole of outer space. They are the true artists and dreamers as they risk everything to see the mesmerizing and captivating beauty which most of us will not be able to see throughout our lifetimes. Most of them are heroes and their achievements are marked in the history of the world.

22-year-old artist Ravi Koranga from India like all astronauts has always been passionate about space. When he was a child, he and his father loved to talk about the stars, the moon, and the whole galaxy that seemed so distant to us. This inspired him to create a series called ‘Space Beneath Us’ that pictures an astronaut lost in space who revels in solitude.

Curious about his thoughts? Scroll down the page and see all the crazy stuff he is up to!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Star

Keep your eyes on the stars and feet on the ground.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#2 Tranquil

The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good. Calmness of mind is one of the most beautiful jewels of wisdom. Smoke. Don’t think. Relax.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#3 Jolt

The distance between dreams and reality is called action.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#4 Double

Don’t get too close. It’s dark inside. It’s where my demons hide.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#5 Swollen

Everyone is a star and deserves a chance to shine.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#6 Bottle

Learn to enjoy your own company because at last you will find that no one is there except YOU.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#7 Cruel

Don’t be afraid to steal, just steal the right stuff.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#8 Prickly

When you’re struggling through life remember one day this pain will make sense to you.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#9 Drain

Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#10 Chop

The future belongs to the curious. The ones who are not afraid to try it, explore it, poke at it, question it and turn it inside out.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#11 Clock

I have a lot of objects in my space, little things, reminders, memories.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#12 Precious

Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes memory.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#13 Whale

No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#14 Breakable

Sometimes we are like stars, we fall so someone’s wish can come true.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#15 Exhausted

Every night his thoughts weighed heavily on his soul but every morning he would get up to fight another day, every night he survived.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#16 Slice

Stay strong, make them wonder how you’re still smiling.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#17 Scorched

Light is easy to love, show me your darkness.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#18 Flowing

I got nothing to lose it’s just me against the world.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#19 Gift

The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#20 Muddy

No matter what happens in your life, always face it with a smile.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#21 Spell

It’s important to remember that we all have magic inside us.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#22 Expensive

Value the people who sacrifice their something for you because maybe that something was their everything.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#23 Guarded

He guarded himself like a secret.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#24 Drooling

I love the night but I also love the day because the sun sees your body but the moon sees your soul. I adore the moon like a mouse loves cheese. It’s crazy that I look at the moon the same way the mouse is looking for cheese for the first time.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#25 Weak

A man is not a financial plan.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#26 Chicken

The only thing that keeps me here is gravity. Taking a photo of your food before eating is kind of Instagram thing. But what if you have to eat something somewhere in space with almost no gravity? The struggle of capturing that picture would be real! Now we have another reason to love gravity.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#27 Stretch

Effort will release it’s reward only after you refuse to quit.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

#28 Thunder

Its like I’m two people, and one of them is watching me all the time.

Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

Image source: Ravi Koranga

