Artist Illustrates A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (28 Pics)

They say that the sky is the limit, but certainly, that’s not the case for astronauts. They are the ones that dream big, they are the ones fascinated by the moon and the whole of outer space. They are the true artists and dreamers as they risk everything to see the mesmerizing and captivating beauty which most of us will not be able to see throughout our lifetimes. Most of them are heroes and their achievements are marked in the history of the world.
22-year-old artist Ravi Koranga from India like all astronauts has always been passionate about space. When he was a child, he and his father loved to talk about the stars, the moon, and the whole galaxy that seemed so distant to us. This inspired him to create a series called ‘Space Beneath Us’ that pictures an astronaut lost in space who revels in solitude.
#1 Star
Keep your eyes on the stars and feet on the ground.
#2 Tranquil
The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good. Calmness of mind is one of the most beautiful jewels of wisdom. Smoke. Don’t think. Relax.
#3 Jolt
The distance between dreams and reality is called action.
#4 Double
Don’t get too close. It’s dark inside. It’s where my demons hide.
#5 Swollen
Everyone is a star and deserves a chance to shine.
#6 Bottle
Learn to enjoy your own company because at last you will find that no one is there except YOU.
#7 Cruel
Don’t be afraid to steal, just steal the right stuff.
#8 Prickly
When you’re struggling through life remember one day this pain will make sense to you.
#9 Drain
Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.
#10 Chop
The future belongs to the curious. The ones who are not afraid to try it, explore it, poke at it, question it and turn it inside out.
#11 Clock
I have a lot of objects in my space, little things, reminders, memories.
#12 Precious
Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes memory.
#13 Whale
No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.
#14 Breakable
Sometimes we are like stars, we fall so someone’s wish can come true.
#15 Exhausted
Every night his thoughts weighed heavily on his soul but every morning he would get up to fight another day, every night he survived.
#16 Slice
Stay strong, make them wonder how you’re still smiling.
#17 Scorched
Light is easy to love, show me your darkness.
#18 Flowing
I got nothing to lose it’s just me against the world.
#19 Gift
The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.
#20 Muddy
No matter what happens in your life, always face it with a smile.
#21 Spell
It’s important to remember that we all have magic inside us.
#22 Expensive
Value the people who sacrifice their something for you because maybe that something was their everything.
#23 Guarded
He guarded himself like a secret.
#24 Drooling
I love the night but I also love the day because the sun sees your body but the moon sees your soul. I adore the moon like a mouse loves cheese. It’s crazy that I look at the moon the same way the mouse is looking for cheese for the first time.
#25 Weak
A man is not a financial plan.
#26 Chicken
The only thing that keeps me here is gravity. Taking a photo of your food before eating is kind of Instagram thing. But what if you have to eat something somewhere in space with almost no gravity? The struggle of capturing that picture would be real! Now we have another reason to love gravity.
#27 Stretch
Effort will release it’s reward only after you refuse to quit.
#28 Thunder
Its like I’m two people, and one of them is watching me all the time.
