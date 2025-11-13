Artist Shows How Disney Villains Would Look If They Were The Main Characters

Disney movies were a large part of our childhood. From ‘101 Dalmatians’ to ‘Alice In Wonderland’ and much more, they all remind us what it was like being a kid. Let’s be honest, we always give a lot of attention to Disney princesses here at Bored Panda, but we are sure that many of you like some of the villains as well! ‘Cuz nothing else spices up stories and adventures better than them!
The Japanese artist known as ‘onose1213’ or simply ‘J’ on social platforms, has recreated several Disney villains by making them look more attractive and seductive as if they were the main characters in Disney movies.
Scroll down the page and see what Disney villains would look like if they were the main characters in your favorite childhood movies!
More info: pixiv.net
#1 Scar
Image source: J
#2 Hades
Image source: J
#3 Ursula
Image source: J
#4 Captain Hook
Image source: J
#5 Cruella De Vil
Image source: J
#6 Queen Of Hearts
Image source: J
#7 Maleficent
Image source: J
#8 Shan Yu
Image source: J
#9 Jafar
Image source: J
#10 Facilier
Image source: J
#11 Claude Frollo
Image source: J
