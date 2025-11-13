If Disney Princesses Discovered Today’s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

From cute daily outfits to stunning ball gowns, Disney princesses have always been the main fashion inspiration to little girls all around the world. While we nostalgically dream of puffy dresses and glass slippers much like those Disney characters, we have to admit – they are pretty old-fashioned and wouldn’t make it onto a modern runway of a luxury brand or the cover of a fashion magazine.

What fashion brands and clothes would Disney princesses choose if they lived in modern times? Russian artist Anastasia Kosyanova knows the answer to this question and shares it with all fashionistas worldwide. One thing is sure, befitting a true princess, these girls would definitely go on haute couture shopping. From Prada to Versace, our favorite pretty princesses certainly know their worth and are ready to make a fashion statement.

Based in Yessentuki, Anastasia discovered her talent for drawing and fashion trends when she was a little girl, so at the age of 17, she began Costume Design studies at university. Now, at 28, in addition to her job as a fashion illustrator, she pampers her 78,000 followers on Instagram with stylish artworks and Disney character drawings. Anastasia knows all about style, trends, and brands which combined with admiration for Disney princesses results in a glamorous Vogue-worthy collection.

These Disney fashionistas can teach you a thing or two about rocking the best street outfits, so look closely and enjoy a free fashion consultation.

More info: Instagram | nastyakosyanova.com

#1 Aurora

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#2 Elsa

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#3 Mulan

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#4 Rapunzel

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#5 Anna

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#6 Esmeralda

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#7 Merida

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#8 Tiana

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#9 Belle

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#10 Cinderella

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#11 Vanellope

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#12 Pocahontas

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#13 Tinkerbell

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#14 Snow White

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#15 Kida

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#16 Moana

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#17 Megara

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#18 Ariel

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

#19 Jasmine

If Disney Princesses Discovered Today&#8217;s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

Image source: nastya_kosyanova

