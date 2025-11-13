If Disney Princesses Discovered Today’s Luxury Fashion Brands (19 Pics)

From cute daily outfits to stunning ball gowns, Disney princesses have always been the main fashion inspiration to little girls all around the world. While we nostalgically dream of puffy dresses and glass slippers much like those Disney characters, we have to admit – they are pretty old-fashioned and wouldn’t make it onto a modern runway of a luxury brand or the cover of a fashion magazine.
What fashion brands and clothes would Disney princesses choose if they lived in modern times? Russian artist Anastasia Kosyanova knows the answer to this question and shares it with all fashionistas worldwide. One thing is sure, befitting a true princess, these girls would definitely go on haute couture shopping. From Prada to Versace, our favorite pretty princesses certainly know their worth and are ready to make a fashion statement.
Based in Yessentuki, Anastasia discovered her talent for drawing and fashion trends when she was a little girl, so at the age of 17, she began Costume Design studies at university. Now, at 28, in addition to her job as a fashion illustrator, she pampers her 78,000 followers on Instagram with stylish artworks and Disney character drawings. Anastasia knows all about style, trends, and brands which combined with admiration for Disney princesses results in a glamorous Vogue-worthy collection.
These Disney fashionistas can teach you a thing or two about rocking the best street outfits, so look closely and enjoy a free fashion consultation.
More info: Instagram | nastyakosyanova.com
#1 Aurora
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#2 Elsa
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#3 Mulan
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#4 Rapunzel
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#5 Anna
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#6 Esmeralda
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#7 Merida
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#8 Tiana
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#9 Belle
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#10 Cinderella
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#11 Vanellope
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#12 Pocahontas
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#13 Tinkerbell
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#14 Snow White
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#15 Kida
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#16 Moana
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#17 Megara
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#18 Ariel
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
#19 Jasmine
Image source: nastya_kosyanova
