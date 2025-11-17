Hey Pandas, What Are Your Horror Novel Ideas?

I’m out man. The more disturbing the better, and I like writing characters around the ages of 12-15. I write paranormal horror. Pls, help me :)

#1

The USA lifts its ban on Kinder eggs. People are allowed to open carry Kinder eggs wherever they go, including schools.

#2

House that watches people. It starts with a feeling of being looked at that goes away when you think about it too hard, and ends with the walls opening up to reveal eyes.

#3

I love body horror and I’m planning to do a transformation body horror thing in a comic I’ll probably never write

#4

Alr got an idea… What if horses should excist? Yk right those scary big things that can bite your fingers of?

#5

Writing a story about Siren Head. It is going to be called “The Silence After the Siren”. Basically a bunch of teens are going on a camping trip by themselves and going to be stupid and get caught up and killed by siren head. I’m nearly 12 pages into writing it. :)

#6

silent protagonist (born mute or some weird mask thing maybe) is driven insane by auditory and visual hallucinations but cannot tell anyone due to (maybe forced) silence. perhaps our protagonist is also trapped in some sort of experimental/weird nightmare realm house thing where they can see all their loved ones/scientists watching and they must escape this horror realm as their hallucinations slowly become real one by one

Patrick Penrose
