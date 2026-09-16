This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

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It doesn’t always take a long story to make someone feel something. Sometimes, a few carefully chosen frames are enough, and Tum Ulit has built his work around exactly that idea. The artist creates short comics and illustrations that explore love, loss, loneliness, kindness, and the small connections that can unexpectedly mean the most. His stories often start with something ordinary, but a simple conversation, gesture, or encounter can quickly take on a much deeper meaning.

That emotional shift is a big part of what makes Tum Ulit’s work so memorable. Some stories offer a bit of comfort or hope, while others land on a bittersweet note that can stay with you well after the final panel. We’ve shared his illustrations with Bored Panda readers before, most recently in another collection of his heartfelt comics. Now, he’s back with more stories that show just how much emotion can fit into only a handful of images.

Scroll down to see the latest selection of his work, and see which of these little stories leaves the biggest impression on you.

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For all who sail the seas

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Let your flaw bloom

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

I’m just a hiker

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

The way home (Part 1)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

The way home (Part 2)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Our Journey (Part 1)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Our journey (Part 2)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Garden in the desert (Part 1)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Garden in the desert (Part 2)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

PANDAO Ep.1 Lost Star (Part 1)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

PANDAO Ep.1 Lost Star (Part 2)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

PANDAO Ep.1 Lost Star (Part 3)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

PANDAO Ep.1 Lost Star (Part 4)

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Why do we fall apart so easily?

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

A spark of light fading into darkness

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Loving you is addictive

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

I’m here with you, even beneath it all

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

In turning away, I left you with hurt

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

At least I fell apart in your arms

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Gravity pulled you to me

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Fall, and I shall be your ground

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

This is all I can do for you

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Life beyond duty

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Feelings beyond the wall

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

A book left unfinished

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Welcome to the land you can’t deny

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

Tum Ulit

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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