This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (26 New Pics)

It doesn’t always take a long story to make someone feel something. Sometimes, a few carefully chosen frames are enough, and Tum Ulit has built his work around exactly that idea. The artist creates short comics and illustrations that explore love, loss, loneliness, kindness, and the small connections that can unexpectedly mean the most. His stories often start with something ordinary, but a simple conversation, gesture, or encounter can quickly take on a much deeper meaning.
That emotional shift is a big part of what makes Tum Ulit’s work so memorable. Some stories offer a bit of comfort or hope, while others land on a bittersweet note that can stay with you well after the final panel. We’ve shared his illustrations with Bored Panda readers before, most recently in another collection of his heartfelt comics. Now, he’s back with more stories that show just how much emotion can fit into only a handful of images.
Scroll down to see the latest selection of his work, and see which of these little stories leaves the biggest impression on you.
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For all who sail the seas
Let your flaw bloom
I’m just a hiker
The way home (Part 1)
The way home (Part 2)
Our Journey (Part 1)
Our journey (Part 2)
Garden in the desert (Part 1)
Garden in the desert (Part 2)
PANDAO Ep.1 Lost Star (Part 1)
PANDAO Ep.1 Lost Star (Part 2)
PANDAO Ep.1 Lost Star (Part 3)
PANDAO Ep.1 Lost Star (Part 4)
Why do we fall apart so easily?
A spark of light fading into darkness
Loving you is addictive
I’m here with you, even beneath it all
In turning away, I left you with hurt
At least I fell apart in your arms
Gravity pulled you to me
Fall, and I shall be your ground
This is all I can do for you
Life beyond duty
Feelings beyond the wall
A book left unfinished
Welcome to the land you can’t deny
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