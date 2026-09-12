Greg Gutfeld: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Greg Gutfeld
September 12, 1964
San Mateo, California, US
62 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Greg Gutfeld?
Gregory John Gutfeld is an American television host and political commentator known for his libertarian perspectives and sharp humor. He consistently offers a distinctive voice on contemporary issues.
His breakout arrived with the satirical late-night talk show Red Eye, which garnered a cult following. His current show, Gutfeld!, evolved into a highly-rated weeknight program, often surpassing traditional late-night competitors.
Early Life and Education
Growing up Catholic in San Mateo, California, Greg Gutfeld was born to Jacqueline Bernice and Alfred Jack Gutfeld. He served as an altar boy during his youth.
He attended Junípero Serra High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1987. His political views began shifting during his college years.
Notable Relationships
Gregory Gutfeld has been married to Elena Moussa, a Russian photo editor, since 2004. They met while both were working for Maxim magazine in London.
The couple welcomed a daughter, Mira Gutfeld, in December 2024.
Career Highlights
Gutfeld’s career is marked by his prominent role as host of the late-night comedy talk show Gutfeld! on Fox News. The program frequently leads in viewership among late-night offerings.
He also co-hosts The Five, a popular political talk show that made history as the first non-primetime program to rank number one overall. Prior to this, he hosted Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld from 2007 to 2015.
Signature Quote
“Always question authority. But also, question the people who question authority.”
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