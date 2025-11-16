An Illustrated Guide To Quirky Bird Watching

I always enjoy looking at things from a different, quirky perspective, which is something that is reflected a lot in most of my illustrations.
So when I drew a Toucan the other day, it looked to me like a bird eating a delicious taco. I thought it would be fun to continue this creative exercise and illustrate a series of somewhat different types of birds, a sort of guide to bird watching, from a new angle. I hope you like it!
#1 Cuckatoo Or Rebel Dove
#2 Flamingo Or Sunburned Swan
#3 Kiwi Or Baby Bird
#4 Toucan Or Taco Bird
#5 Swallow Or Well Dressed Bird
#6 Hummingbird Or Ninja Bird
#7 Mallard Or Seabird
#8 Pelican Or Fruit Punch Goose
#9 Crow Or Biker Bird
#10 Owl Or Donut Bird
#11 Robin Or Cheese Puff Bird
