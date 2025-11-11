IKEA Fills Vertical Wall With Furniture, Invites You To Literally Climb Into Bed

We’ve got to hand it to the Swedish furniture giant Ikea, they know how to raise some hype. To get the word out about the new Clermont-Ferrand store opening in France at the end of the month, IKEA teamed up with creative agency Ubi Bene to erect a flat, vertical apartment filled with IKEA furniture on a professional rock-climbing wall.
The 9m x 10m wall comes with a couch, cupboards, coffee tables, chairs, cabinets, trays, carpets, towels, wardrobes, dressers, display shelves and even a queen-sized bed that climbers have to navigate their way past as they aim for the top. Of course, they can rest on a couch, a chair or even a cupboard if they get tired. Unfortunately, it’d take quite a bit of effort to nap on the bed.
The wall is now open to curious climbers during the day every week from Wednesday to Sunday.
More info: ubi-bene.fr | Facebook (h/t: designboom, golem13.fr)
