Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

Traveling with other people can be tricky—especially if you don’t know all of them.
So when Reddit user Rosy-Whispersx was invited to go on a trip for her friend’s birthday and presented with a survey about things like budget and activities, she thought it was a good first step toward making sure everyone’s needs were actually taken into account.
But as those notes were put into practice, the situation changed. The one thing our Redditor had asked for was completely ignored, leaving her with a tough choice: either make yourself uncomfortable or confront the entire group.
Traveling with strangers is already a tough ask
Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But this woman’s friend also wanted her to share a bed with them
Eventually, the woman decided to go behind everyone’s back and book her own room
Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)
But everyone else got mad that their stay became $35 more expensive
Image credits: pvproductions / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: rosy-whispersx
Most people who read the woman’s story said she didn’t do anything wrong
Some, however, thought she needed to be more considerate
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