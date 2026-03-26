Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

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Traveling with other people can be tricky—especially if you don’t know all of them.

So when Reddit user Rosy-Whispersx was invited to go on a trip for her friend’s birthday and presented with a survey about things like budget and activities, she thought it was a good first step toward making sure everyone’s needs were actually taken into account.

But as those notes were put into practice, the situation changed. The one thing our Redditor had asked for was completely ignored, leaving her with a tough choice: either make yourself uncomfortable or confront the entire group.

Traveling with strangers is already a tough ask

Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this woman’s friend also wanted her to share a bed with them

Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

Eventually, the woman decided to go behind everyone’s back and book her own room

Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)

Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

But everyone else got mad that their stay became $35 more expensive

Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

Image credits: pvproductions / freepik (not the actual photo)

Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

Image credits: rosy-whispersx

Most people who read the woman’s story said she didn’t do anything wrong

Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

Some, however, thought she needed to be more considerate

Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored
Friend Furious After Woman Books Her Own Hotel Room Because Every Single Boundary Of Hers Was Ignored

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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