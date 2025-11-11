If Pokemon Characters Appeared In Classic Movie Scenes (PS Battle)

The Pokemon Go craze is giving a new lease of life to Pikachu and pals, and the creative community at DesignCrowd has hopped on board to give the characters some added exposure.
Dozens of designers imagined what Pokemon would look like playing lead roles in classic movie scenes.
Using their Photoshop skills, they incorporated the cartoons into a whole roster of live action films including Alien, Jurassic Park and Star Wars. Casting ideas included Snorlax in King Kong, Shiny Greninja in Forest Gump, and Pikachu as E.T. Join them in this challenge and show if there are any scenes in famous movies where we haven’t noticed the Pokemons!
More info: blog.designcrowd.com
#1 Snorlax As King Kong
Image source: Irvid
#2 Weedle Pops Up In Alien
Image source: Sergio Coelho
#3 Charmeleon Wartortle And Cubone Join Jurassic World
Image source: hunGarry
#4 Pikachu And Zapdos In E.T.
Image source: hunGarry
#5 Charizard In Star Wars – The Force Awakens
Image source: Unknown
#6 Arcanine In Life Of Pi
Image source: LJF Graphic Designs
#7 Snorlax Is An American Beauty
Image source: Mannie
#8 Pikachu As An Idol In Indiana Jones
Image source: Unknown
#9 Squirtle And Shiny Greninja In Forrest Gump
Image source: lionx
#10 By Caio Madson Js
#11 Debora Von Sievers
#12 By Danilo
#13 Pikachu In Jaws
Image source: Unknown
#14 The Trouble With Gengar
#15 By Julio Gomes
#16 Heeeerrres Yungoos!!! The Shining
#17 Newest Addition To The Family..
#18 ‘the Power Of Pokemon Compels You”
#19 Inner Pinsir
Follow Us