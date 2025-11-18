“He Has Caused Untold Heartache To Many”: Ozzy Osbourne Feuds With Kanye West Over Song Sample

Kanye West fired the latest round in his ongoing feud with rocker Ozzy Osbourne by sharing a photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne dressed up as him and Bianca Censori for Halloween.
The 46-year-old rapper posted an Instagram story on Friday of a text chain, which included a screenshot of the rock musician’s scathing attack on Kanye for sampling his music without permission.
The former Black Sabbath frontman said Kanye used a section of a live performance of his song “Iron Man” after he refused to grant the rapper permission because of his antisemitism.
“He is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many,” the rock musician said about why he refused to grant him permission.
“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!” Ozzy wrote on social media.
Ozzy Osbourne said he refused to give Kanye West permission to sample his music because of his antisemitism
Kanye shared a portion of Ozzy’s tirade in what appeared to be a screenshot and then included a picture of the Osbournes dressed up as Kanye and Censori for Halloween 2023.
Osbourne wore a black bomber jacket, loose-fitting pants, and a hoodie, while his wife Sharon Osbourne copied Censori’s headline-making pillow look from last year.
Image credits: BACKGRID
Censori was photographed wearing a nude-colored body suit and clutching a purple pillow to her chest as she walked beside Kanye while they were vacationing in Europe last year.
The internet had colorful reactions to seeing Censori refusing to let go of a pillow and walking down the streets of Italy at the time.
“Is [Ye] going to use her as a couch?” one person asked, while another wrote: “I hate all her looks and they’re always nylon, like quit playing with the pantyhose.”
Sharon Osbourne recreated the same look for her Halloween costume last year, and her rocker husband mimicked Kanye right alongside her.
The Osbournes dressed up as Kanye West and Bianca Censori for Halloween and recreated a headline-making moment that unexpectedly involved a purple pillow
Image credits: Ozzy Osbourne
“He obviously has a celebrity handler who’s on his account,” Kanye said, suggesting that Ozzy is a fan as he shared the Osbournes’ Halloween costume in the Friday post.
While Ozzy has allowed other artists to sample his work in the past, his refusal to grant Kanya permission comes after the rapper’s comments previously enraged the Jewish community due to antisemitism.
Kanye claimed he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
Kanye West re-shared the Osbournes’ Halloween costume after the rocker’s tirade against him
Image credits: Kanye West
He has also praised Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones’ podcast.
“Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ […] You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications,” he said.
Kanye West apologized after his antisemitic comments caused a wave of backlash
Image credits: Kanye West
Following a wave of backlash due to his antisemitic remarks, Kanye posted an apology on Instagram in Hebrew and said it wasn’t his intention to “offend or demean.”
“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” he said last December and added, “It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”
Sharon Osbourne, whose father Don Arden was Jewish, also joined the drama and fiercely stood by her husband in the music sampling row.
“Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time,” Sharon Osbourne told TMZ last week and said he and her husband have fired off a cease and desist to the ‘Gold Digger’ signer.
Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
She explained to the outlet that someone from Kanye’s team reached out to them a few weeks before the controversy and asked if they could use a Black Sabbath song.
Sharon Osbourne made it clear that the answer to their request was an absolute no. She also noted that her rocker husband rarely turns people down when they come to him with requests like this.
But this time, he had a “special f***ing occasion to say no,” Sharon Osbourne added.
Kanye “represents hate” and is a “disrespectful antisemite,” Sharon Osbourne said as she shared her thoughts on the rapper.
Follow Us