39 Posts From This Barber That Prove A Haircut Can Be Better Than Plastic Surgery

One of the fastest ways to glow up is to visit a really good hairdresser or barber. They’re like plastic surgeons, magicians, and life coaches all rolled into one.

A great cut can shave years off your age and leave you looking, and feeling, like a million bucks, or a “Brand New Me.” And I’m sure we don’t need to tell you what a bad ‘do can do…

A barber shop in downtown Los Angeles is causing quite a stir online by posting the incredible transformations of some of its clients. The Gallery DTLR‘s TikTok posts have clocked an impressive 4 million likes – and it’s easy to see why. Many of the men, and some women, arrive looking okay-ish, but walk out like contestants of America’s Next Top Model.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best before-and-after glow-ups from the account for you to scroll through for epic hair-spiration. Don’t forget to let us know your favorites by hitting that upvote button. We also unpack the costs of keeping your locks looking good, and find out where people pay the most and least for haircare in the U.S.A. You’ll find that info between the images.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
