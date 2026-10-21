“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

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It’s a given that you must obtain your drivers licence before you can legally operate a vehicle on the road. But that doesn’t stop people from doing the most absurd things while driving. It’s almost as if common sense flies right out of the passenger window the moment certain morons take the wheel. God forbid they have a trailer hooked up at the back…

Towing is something that takes careful planning, and a fair amount of sound judgment. You can’t just load whatever you want, however you want and hope for the best. Yet, that’s exactly what a few idiots do. From boats, to cars, equipment, cargo, and even a Boeing 737, the internet is filled with spectacular examples of people towing things without properly thinking it through.

In fact, there’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing hilarious pictures of this phenomenon. Aptly called Idiots Towing Things, the page receives around 195,000 visitors every week. They’re all there to laugh (or cry) at the sheer craziness that’s taking over our roads. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for you to scroll through before you consider hooking anything up to your vehicle.

#1 The Salesman Said I Would Still Be Under My Payload Limit

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: nak00010101

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

#2 Clark?!?!

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: anon

#3 Kind Of Fits Here

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: cdnmtbguy

You hook up the trailer, load it with all you can fit, and off you go… If only it were that simple. Experts warn that towing is no child’s play; and can be extremely dangerous if a driver lacks experience and doesn’t pay attention to safety procedures.

“Driving when towing a trailer requires additional knowledge, safety precautions and driving skills,” notes the Arrive Alive website. “The driver must be aware of challenges such as decreased acceleration and braking performance, reduced vehicle control and manoeuvrability etc.”

It adds that sadly, many people aren’t fully aware of the safest method of towing cargo, and that at many crash sites, trailers are often nearby.

#4 Spotted This Gem On My Way Home From Work

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: SeattleJeremy

#5 No Fifth-Wheel Tow Rig? No Problem

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: planet9342

#6 That’s One Way To Do It

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: blackc7Z

Besides ensuring the trailer is fit to be on the road, drivers should always make sure never to overload it.

“Overloading any vehicle creates significant risks – so much more if the trailer towed is overloaded!” warns the site. “Overloading a vehicle can compromise the vehicle’s body, brakes, chassis, wheels and/or engine.”

And loading the trailer properly isn’t simply a case of guessing how much it can carry.

#7 Told The Wife He Could Get All The Firewood In A Single Trip.”

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: ChestNo85

#8 This Is What Happens When You Go To The Auction In Style Unsupervised And Win The Utv But Lose The Trailer

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Competitive-Bat3314

#9 Shed In Tow

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Boogersnsnot

#10 Slight Weight Difference

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Sheep_Actual

#11 Unconventional Signaling

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: lostcartographer

#12 Am I Nuts Or Is This A Mismatch

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: eighty9sho

#13 One Strap

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: reconplumbing

#14 A 1500…

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: roofer2025

#15 Spotted Leaving Burning Man – The Longest Rig I’ve Ever Seen

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: madsci

#16 Potential Disaster

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Bredda_Gravalicious

#17 El Camino!

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Zealousideal-Can1112

#18 Just Use The Wheel Wells

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: oh_uh_okay

#19 Does It Count As Idiots Towing Things If There Is No Trailer?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: nightskyft

#20 Another Ingenious Way To Tow A Portable Hoop

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: CompetitiveBox314

#21 1/4 Mile. Am I An Idiot?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: rampaged906

#22 Loaded Dump Trailer On An Avalanche

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: -TrUsT_mE_bRo

#23 No Words To Describe This One

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Kyll_Wolf

#24 Seems Like A Slight Lean

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: prgtexas921

#25 Corvette Gooseneck

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: americangto

#26 Little Guy, Big Muscles

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: ApprehensiveCrew1605

#27 Heard Screeching Tires Out Front

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Pernicious_Possum

#28 Spotted This In The Wild On My Way Home From Work The Other Day

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: 79_BLACK

#29 Found Behind A Local Grocery Store

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Traditional-Today389

#30 Not Towing, But Had Nowhere Else To Turn

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Mysterious-Entry-357

#31 This Was On An Interstate Near Where I Live

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: VoRevan547

#32 The Little Tahoe That Could

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: FlatAmbition3757

#33 737 Stuck Under An Overpass In Otopeni, Romania

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Mormegil81

#34 Spotted In Washington

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: poorlyxeroxed

#35 36 Foot Trailer On A 1500

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: scificis

#36 Isn’t Even Right For Places It Is Legal

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Free_Donkey4797

#37 Not Quite Towing… The Things You See At Walmart

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Efficient_Image_203

#38 Don’t Worry, I Slapped It And Said The Magic Words

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: SignificantFlan7688

#39 Something You Don’t See Everyday, But Does It Qualify?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: LookAtMySammiches

#40 Looks Like This One Hurt

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: cdnmtbguy

#41 Short (Box) King

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: 666dna

#42 Interesting Trailer

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: ScottC2020

#43 Guy Is Stuck High And Center, Currently Blocking Traffic

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: ACES_II

#44 “Boat Trailers” Are Overrated

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: kaloric

#45 Rate My Setup

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: corngot

#46 Does This Count?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: bugeyetex

#47 Nothing A Few More Ratchet Straps Can’t Fix

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: ToesInDiffAreaCodes

#48 Burying A Ladder Truck In A Muddy Ditch Is A Rare Find

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: HiddenFingValley

#49 He Definitely Said That’s Not Going Anywhere

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: karlman84

#50 11’11” Bridge Ftw!

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Few-Dance-7157

#51 Stanton Optical, That Checks

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: OutinDaBarn

#52 Found In My Neighborhood

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: MrAwesome171

#53 Cx-9 To The Rescue. (More Towing Adventures)

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: hvlochs

#54 Went To Costco For Gas And Saw This

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: zoosejk

#55 I Worked At A Scrap Yard For A While. I Saw Wild Stuff Pretty Much Daily The Whole Time I Was There

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: TechnicoloMonochrome

#56 My First Idiot Ranger Sighting Today

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Fabulous_Yak725

#57 Clearly Genius Level Intellect On His Way Home From Menards

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Scorpy_Mjolnir

#58 RIP To The Tailgate

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: whyisjake

#59 Stolen From Fb

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: LastNite2SaveThWorld

#60 I’m No Expert But I Think This Should Be Secured

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: bb_805

#61 Is There A Better Way?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Itsnotadrone

#62 Going Down The Highway At 70 Mph

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Bulb381

#63 “That’s Not Going Anywhere”

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Infamous_Ad8730

#64 Not Even Sure What I’m Looking At

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Money-Computer7638

#65 The Ultimate Toy Hauler

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Flight304

#66 This Has To Be Pushing It On A F150, Right?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Neither-Repeat1665

#67 Am I The Idiot This Time?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: starfoot-

#68 I Guess That’s One Way To Do It

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Available_Quote_5567

#69 Tow Vehicle!?!

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Ok_Eye5538

#70 Labor Day, I5 In Washington State

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: jimwcoleman

#71 Me Pulling 4500 Kg (9920lbs) With My 1-Series

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: odinn4000

#72 I Found One!

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: fergehtabodit

#73 What’s Tongue Weight Rating?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: allplaybutnowork

#74 Mighty Ranger

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: No_Drive7516

#75 No Words

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: mfreelander2

#76 This Hurts My Eyes

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Nickolai311

#77 Does It Count If It Made It The 5 Miles?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Ghostxteriors

#78 Smashed Down: Pretty Ironic

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Wrench1952

#79 I’m The Idiot Today

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Badazd

#80 Walmart Find

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Silver_Painter5317

#81 El Scrapo

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: CoreyWalnutz

#82 Tiny Trailer Big Boat

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Cape-cod-guy

#83 Chain Binders, What’s That?

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Lost-Pumpkin8444

#84 I Didnt Think I Lived In That Sort Of City

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Zealousideal_Cod8664

#85 Well Thought Out

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: bonody_really

#86 Spotted This One Today

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: 103M-95G

#87 Doors Doors Doors!

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: mlapaglia

#88 This Is Why Towing Should Be Atleast An Inspection

“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

Image source: Apart-Feeling1621

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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