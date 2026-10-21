“No Words To Describe This One”: 88 Hilarious Examples Of Towing Gone Wrong

It’s a given that you must obtain your drivers licence before you can legally operate a vehicle on the road. But that doesn’t stop people from doing the most absurd things while driving. It’s almost as if common sense flies right out of the passenger window the moment certain morons take the wheel. God forbid they have a trailer hooked up at the back…
Towing is something that takes careful planning, and a fair amount of sound judgment. You can’t just load whatever you want, however you want and hope for the best. Yet, that’s exactly what a few idiots do. From boats, to cars, equipment, cargo, and even a Boeing 737, the internet is filled with spectacular examples of people towing things without properly thinking it through.
In fact, there’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing hilarious pictures of this phenomenon. Aptly called Idiots Towing Things, the page receives around 195,000 visitors every week. They’re all there to laugh (or cry) at the sheer craziness that’s taking over our roads. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for you to scroll through before you consider hooking anything up to your vehicle.
#1 The Salesman Said I Would Still Be Under My Payload Limit
Image source: nak00010101
#2 Clark?!?!
Image source: anon
#3 Kind Of Fits Here
Image source: cdnmtbguy
You hook up the trailer, load it with all you can fit, and off you go… If only it were that simple. Experts warn that towing is no child’s play; and can be extremely dangerous if a driver lacks experience and doesn’t pay attention to safety procedures.
“Driving when towing a trailer requires additional knowledge, safety precautions and driving skills,” notes the Arrive Alive website. “The driver must be aware of challenges such as decreased acceleration and braking performance, reduced vehicle control and manoeuvrability etc.”
It adds that sadly, many people aren’t fully aware of the safest method of towing cargo, and that at many crash sites, trailers are often nearby.
#4 Spotted This Gem On My Way Home From Work
Image source: SeattleJeremy
#5 No Fifth-Wheel Tow Rig? No Problem
Image source: planet9342
#6 That’s One Way To Do It
Image source: blackc7Z
Besides ensuring the trailer is fit to be on the road, drivers should always make sure never to overload it.
“Overloading any vehicle creates significant risks – so much more if the trailer towed is overloaded!” warns the site. “Overloading a vehicle can compromise the vehicle’s body, brakes, chassis, wheels and/or engine.”
And loading the trailer properly isn’t simply a case of guessing how much it can carry.
#7 Told The Wife He Could Get All The Firewood In A Single Trip.”
Image source: ChestNo85
#8 This Is What Happens When You Go To The Auction In Style Unsupervised And Win The Utv But Lose The Trailer
Image source: Competitive-Bat3314
#9 Shed In Tow
Image source: Boogersnsnot
#10 Slight Weight Difference
Image source: Sheep_Actual
#11 Unconventional Signaling
Image source: lostcartographer
#12 Am I Nuts Or Is This A Mismatch
Image source: eighty9sho
#13 One Strap
Image source: reconplumbing
#14 A 1500…
Image source: roofer2025
#15 Spotted Leaving Burning Man – The Longest Rig I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: madsci
#16 Potential Disaster
Image source: Bredda_Gravalicious
#17 El Camino!
Image source: Zealousideal-Can1112
#18 Just Use The Wheel Wells
Image source: oh_uh_okay
#19 Does It Count As Idiots Towing Things If There Is No Trailer?
Image source: nightskyft
#20 Another Ingenious Way To Tow A Portable Hoop
Image source: CompetitiveBox314
#21 1/4 Mile. Am I An Idiot?
Image source: rampaged906
#22 Loaded Dump Trailer On An Avalanche
Image source: -TrUsT_mE_bRo
#23 No Words To Describe This One
Image source: Kyll_Wolf
#24 Seems Like A Slight Lean
Image source: prgtexas921
#25 Corvette Gooseneck
Image source: americangto
#26 Little Guy, Big Muscles
Image source: ApprehensiveCrew1605
#27 Heard Screeching Tires Out Front
Image source: Pernicious_Possum
#28 Spotted This In The Wild On My Way Home From Work The Other Day
Image source: 79_BLACK
#29 Found Behind A Local Grocery Store
Image source: Traditional-Today389
#30 Not Towing, But Had Nowhere Else To Turn
Image source: Mysterious-Entry-357
#31 This Was On An Interstate Near Where I Live
Image source: VoRevan547
#32 The Little Tahoe That Could
Image source: FlatAmbition3757
#33 737 Stuck Under An Overpass In Otopeni, Romania
Image source: Mormegil81
#34 Spotted In Washington
Image source: poorlyxeroxed
#35 36 Foot Trailer On A 1500
Image source: scificis
#36 Isn’t Even Right For Places It Is Legal
Image source: Free_Donkey4797
#37 Not Quite Towing… The Things You See At Walmart
Image source: Efficient_Image_203
#38 Don’t Worry, I Slapped It And Said The Magic Words
Image source: SignificantFlan7688
#39 Something You Don’t See Everyday, But Does It Qualify?
Image source: LookAtMySammiches
#40 Looks Like This One Hurt
Image source: cdnmtbguy
#41 Short (Box) King
Image source: 666dna
#42 Interesting Trailer
Image source: ScottC2020
#43 Guy Is Stuck High And Center, Currently Blocking Traffic
Image source: ACES_II
#44 “Boat Trailers” Are Overrated
Image source: kaloric
#45 Rate My Setup
Image source: corngot
#46 Does This Count?
Image source: bugeyetex
#47 Nothing A Few More Ratchet Straps Can’t Fix
Image source: ToesInDiffAreaCodes
#48 Burying A Ladder Truck In A Muddy Ditch Is A Rare Find
Image source: HiddenFingValley
#49 He Definitely Said That’s Not Going Anywhere
Image source: karlman84
#50 11’11” Bridge Ftw!
Image source: Few-Dance-7157
#51 Stanton Optical, That Checks
Image source: OutinDaBarn
#52 Found In My Neighborhood
Image source: MrAwesome171
#53 Cx-9 To The Rescue. (More Towing Adventures)
Image source: hvlochs
#54 Went To Costco For Gas And Saw This
Image source: zoosejk
#55 I Worked At A Scrap Yard For A While. I Saw Wild Stuff Pretty Much Daily The Whole Time I Was There
Image source: TechnicoloMonochrome
#56 My First Idiot Ranger Sighting Today
Image source: Fabulous_Yak725
#57 Clearly Genius Level Intellect On His Way Home From Menards
Image source: Scorpy_Mjolnir
#58 RIP To The Tailgate
Image source: whyisjake
#59 Stolen From Fb
Image source: LastNite2SaveThWorld
#60 I’m No Expert But I Think This Should Be Secured
Image source: bb_805
#61 Is There A Better Way?
Image source: Itsnotadrone
#62 Going Down The Highway At 70 Mph
Image source: Bulb381
#63 “That’s Not Going Anywhere”
Image source: Infamous_Ad8730
#64 Not Even Sure What I’m Looking At
Image source: Money-Computer7638
#65 The Ultimate Toy Hauler
Image source: Flight304
#66 This Has To Be Pushing It On A F150, Right?
Image source: Neither-Repeat1665
#67 Am I The Idiot This Time?
Image source: starfoot-
#68 I Guess That’s One Way To Do It
Image source: Available_Quote_5567
#69 Tow Vehicle!?!
Image source: Ok_Eye5538
#70 Labor Day, I5 In Washington State
Image source: jimwcoleman
#71 Me Pulling 4500 Kg (9920lbs) With My 1-Series
Image source: odinn4000
#72 I Found One!
Image source: fergehtabodit
#73 What’s Tongue Weight Rating?
Image source: allplaybutnowork
#74 Mighty Ranger
Image source: No_Drive7516
#75 No Words
Image source: mfreelander2
#76 This Hurts My Eyes
Image source: Nickolai311
#77 Does It Count If It Made It The 5 Miles?
Image source: Ghostxteriors
#78 Smashed Down: Pretty Ironic
Image source: Wrench1952
#79 I’m The Idiot Today
Image source: Badazd
#80 Walmart Find
Image source: Silver_Painter5317
#81 El Scrapo
Image source: CoreyWalnutz
#82 Tiny Trailer Big Boat
Image source: Cape-cod-guy
#83 Chain Binders, What’s That?
Image source: Lost-Pumpkin8444
#84 I Didnt Think I Lived In That Sort Of City
Image source: Zealousideal_Cod8664
#85 Well Thought Out
Image source: bonody_really
#86 Spotted This One Today
Image source: 103M-95G
#87 Doors Doors Doors!
Image source: mlapaglia
#88 This Is Why Towing Should Be Atleast An Inspection
Image source: Apart-Feeling1621
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