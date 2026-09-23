39 Teachers Who Took Their Jobs Way Too Seriously Or Not Seriously Enough

Look, my mom’s a teacher, so I’m certainly not one to bash them. They play a crucial role in shaping young minds, often with very little thanks (or pay!). But I have to admit that I also experienced my fair share of teachers who made learning look less like fun and a whole lot more like punishment. You know the type—the ones with absolutely zero chill, taking every rule, detail, and minor infraction to such an extreme that you can’t help but think, “You can’t actually be serious.”
But it appears the teachers featured in these posts sure were—though “serious,” it turns out, isn’t necessarily the same as “correct.” Either way, we’ve done our homework to bring you some of the most infuriating teacher moments students have shared online.
#1 Asked My Teacher Why I Got 1/2 Off This Question. It Was Because I Put An “Extra” Space
Image source: Hellish-Dad
#2 We Are No Longer Allowed To Yawn In My College Course, With Points Off Our Grade As Punishment
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#3 My Kid’s Teacher “Correcting” Her Work To Capitalize Words In The Middle Of A Sentence
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Nobody’s arguing that classrooms don’t need structure. Teachers and students both need clear rules and expectations to get the job of learning done, and, honestly, a little firmness isn’t exactly the enemy here. But there’s a pretty big difference between a teacher enforcing the rules and a teacher becoming so rigid about them that the rules start to feel like the whole point of the exercise—and it turns out, there’s research to back up that distinction.
A 2024 review of teacher strictness found that while clear rules and discipline can support learning and classroom order, excessive strictness can have the opposite effect, potentially reducing students’ motivation and participation. So being strict isn’t necessarily the problem; it seems to be what happens when strictness becomes excessive.
#4 Professor Wants 2 Week Notice To Me Being Sick
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#5 A 93 Is An A And My Professor Did Not Round Up. The Grades Are Already Final. This Means I Am No Longer Magna Cum Laude As This Was My Last Semester
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#6 My Professor Required This $180 “Custom Edition” Textbook For Intro To Java. I Already Know The Language And Have Apps On The App Store. I Basically Paid $180 For A One Time Code To Submit My Homework
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That might be because, as another study explained, there’s a difference between guiding students and trying to control them. The researchers distinguish between autonomy-supportive teaching, where teachers create an environment that supports students’ need for autonomy and provide explanations for why they’re being asked to do something, and controlling teaching, where teachers pressure students to “think, feel, or behave in a specific way prescribed by the teacher.”
#7 The Lines A Fellow Teacher Gave A Student (7m) To Write 20 Times As A Consequence
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#8 My Professor Is A Terrible Human Being
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#9 Student Gets A Zero On An Assignment For Turning It In Unstapled
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And that control can take different forms. It can be relatively obvious, such as punishments, rewards, deadlines, and commands, or more subtle, including tactics that make students feel “guilt, shame, and anxiety.” The researchers note that these controlling approaches can undermine students’ engagement, while autonomy-supportive teaching can have “positive effects on students’ needs satisfaction, high-quality motivation, and engagement.”
Importantly, the researchers point out that these two approaches aren’t necessarily opposites: “the absence of one does not necessarily imply the presence of the other.” In other words, a teacher can give students structure without automatically trying to control their every move.
#10 My Teacher Still Refuses To Give 100%
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#11 I Didn’t Know People Actually Covered Clocks In Schools
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#12 My French Teacher Gave Us New ‘French Names’ About Two Weeks Ago (More Than Halfway Through The School Year) And Takes Off Points From Your Exams And Daily Participation If You Dont Refer To Yourself By Your French Name And Others By Their French Name. Like. ???????????
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And perhaps that’s the real takeaway: sometimes it’s not even the rule that’s the problem—it’s how the teacher delivers it. After all, we all know there’s a big difference between a curt “see me” scrawled in red pen on an assignment and a teacher who takes you aside, privately and calmly, to carefully explain what needs to change. And, perhaps not surprisingly, this goes for their tone of voice too.
#13 As A Commute Student Whose Professors Don’t Believe In Email
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#14 My Teacher Gave Us A Non-Optional, Graded, 88 Word Crossword Puzzle The Week Of Finals
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#15 I Found An Assignment From 2nd Grade I Still Don’t Know What My Teacher Was On
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Researchers from the University of Essex and the University of Reading played recordings of teachers’ voices to 250 children aged 10 to 16 and asked them how the different voices made them feel, including how it would affect factors such as competence, emotions, trust, and their intention to cooperate. The children responded more positively to supportive tones, while “controlling” or “strict-sounding” ones were linked to lower self-esteem, less willingness to cooperate, and less willingness to speak up about problems such as bullying.
#16 This Math Teacher’s Reason To Cut Marks
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#17 My Teacher Lost My Final That Took A Week To Do And Gave Me A Zero, Claiming I Never Turned It In
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#18 Lost My Perfect Score Because I Wrote The Date Wrong
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As Professor Netta Weinstein from Reading put it, “Tone of voice is a powerful way to convey teachers’ caring, understanding, or openness,” adding that “It’s easy to forget when we are stressed or tired, but teachers can provide a positive learning environment when they are thoughtful in how they use their tone of voice.”
#19 Teachers Like This Suck
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#20 My Kid’s Science Teacher Assigned An 82 Question Packet To Be Done Over Spring Break
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#21 My 3rd Grade Kids Were Given This Ridiculous Project
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That seems particularly important when students get something wrong—which, inconveniently enough, is kind of how learning works. As neurologist and former teacher Judy Willis explains in an article on Psychology Today, “We learn the most from our mistakes and the mistakes of others when we receive information (corrective feedback) to prevent our making the mistake in the future. This is part of the brain’s neuroplastic ability to change itself in response to thought and experience.”
#22 My Teacher Decided To Do This Today
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#23 My Chem Teacher Sucks
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#24 Had To Do A Survey For Math, Made It As Simple As Humanly Possible, According To Our Pal The English Professor, Hostel Isn’t A Word
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But for students to learn from mistakes, they need to feel comfortable enough to make them without fearing punishment—or worse, public humiliation. As Willis explains, “The greatest school fear reported by students is being reprimanded for a mistake or poor performance of any kind in front of classmates.” She adds that embarrassment and negative attention can cause students to avoid participating altogether, while stress can impair working memory, problem-solving abilities and emotional self-control.
#25 My University Canceled Class Today Due To The Weather (Freezing Rainstorm Causing Thick Layers Of Ice All Over Campus) But My Professor Still Wants Us To Go To Our Lab
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#26 Professor Rebukes Students Who Did Not Come Into A Classroom For An Online Course
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#27 I Got A 0 On The First Assignment In This Class Because My Professor Doesn’t Believe I Did The Assignment That Fast. I Work As A Computer Technician And Do Os Installs All The Time At Work
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This is just one of the many ways teachers teach their students more than what’s on any lesson plan. They’re also modeling how to communicate, handle frustration, and respond to mistakes. Students might forget a history date, or how to solve for x, but they’re a whole lot less likely to forget how a teacher made them feel when they got something wrong.
#28 Apparently Submitting Assignments Before The Due Date Is Considered “Late”
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#29 A Person That I Know That Is A Teacher. Constantly Posts Screenshots Of His Students & Berates Them Online
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#30 When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk
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Of course, teachers are human, too. They make mistakes and have bad days just like the rest of us. And, honestly, teaching is no small job. Keeping a room full of students engaged, well-behaved, and supported while dealing with wildly different personalities and needs sounds exhausting enough.
None of this is meant to bash teachers. Nor is it a case against them having high standards. Rather, it’s about what happens when enforcing those standards becomes more important than the common sense behind them. Because being strict and being unreasonable aren’t necessarily the same thing—although some of these examples certainly seem to blur the line.
#31 My Teacher Marked Me Wrong For This
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#32 This Little Note From My Kids Second Grade Teacher… That Is “Squirrel” To The Literate
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#33 My Teacher Keeps Ignoring My Messages
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#34 This Teachers Explanation
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#35 The Page Flipped But Our Teacher Copied It Anyway
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#36 Teacher Doesn’t Hide His Use Of AI
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#37 Message I Got From My Daughter’s Teacher. Third Grade
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#38 My Teacher Takes Questions From The Textbook Online And Butchers Them With Her Broken English
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#39 So This Teacher Put Eyes Up All Over Her Class To Make Us Feel Like We’re Being Watched
Image source: TristanPike
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