Identity Series By Polish Photographer Michalina Woźniak

I’m a self taught 21 y.o. photographer based in Lublin (Poland). I’m in love with deep and dark emotions, the more disturbing they are, the more powerful they’re for me. I need those strong connections between me and another worlds (creations) to FEEL it and to be able to touch it somehow.

This story is about Identity and alter ego, but everyone can find whatever he/she wants here. I don’t want to tell you what’s it all about, I want you to look for it and to feel it.

Photography is like a poem – it’s all about the impression and impulse. You need to feel it, to find the moment.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
