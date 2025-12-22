Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 20, 2025

Happy birthday to Jonah Hill, De’Aaron Fox, and Jorginho! December 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
#1 Actor and Screenwriter Jonah Hill, 42
An American actor and filmmaker, Jonah Hill transitioned from memorable comedic roles to critically acclaimed dramatic performances. He earned Academy Award nominations for his work in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. Hill has also ventured behind the camera, directing films like Mid90s and the documentary Stutz.
Little-known fact:
As a child, Jonah Hill dreamed of becoming a writer for The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Basketball Player De’aaron Fox, 28
American professional basketball player De’Aaron Fox, born in New Orleans, Louisiana, commands the court with his exceptional speed and playmaking. He gained significant recognition as the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year and an NBA All-Star in 2023.
Fox also set a Kings franchise record with 60 points in November 2024 and led the league in steals that same year.
Little-known fact:
De’Aaron Fox chose the jersey number zero during his college career at Kentucky because he “fears no one.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Footballer Jorginho, 34
A composed midfielder with exceptional vision, Jorginho is an Italian professional footballer known for orchestrating play from deep. He achieved significant success winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and UEFA Euro 2020 with the Italy national team, earning him the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.
Little-known fact:
Jorginho nearly quit football in his youth due to financial exploitation, but his mother’s encouragement kept him in the game.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Actress Jojo, 35
An American singer-songwriter and actress, Joanna Noëlle Levesque burst onto the music scene as JoJo. She became the youngest solo artist to top the Billboard Pop charts with her debut single “Leave (Get Out)” at just thirteen.
Her career includes several successful albums, notable film roles in Aquamarine and RV, and a Grammy Award win for her song “Say So.”
Little-known fact:
JoJo was offered a record deal at six years old, but her mother believed she was too young to begin a music career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Football Player Calvin Ridley, 31
American professional football wide receiver Calvin Ridley is known for his exceptional route-running and impactful performances on the field. He made an immediate mark in the NFL, earning Second-team All-Pro honors in 2020. Ridley also played a key role in two CFP National Championship victories with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Little-known fact:
Calvin Ridley played Pop Warner football in the same league as future NFL stars Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown in the Pompano Beach area of Florida.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer Suzuka Nakamoto, 28
Japanese singer and dancer Suzuka Nakamoto rose to global prominence as the captivating lead vocalist of Babymetal. Her unique blend of heavy metal and J-pop redefined genre boundaries.
Beyond her work with Babymetal, she was also a founding member of the idol groups Karen Girl’s and Sakura Gakuin.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming a singer, Suzuka Nakamoto starred in commercials at just five years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Footballer Jarrod Bowen, 29
English professional footballer Jarrod Bowen gained widespread recognition for his decisive goal-scoring and dynamic play as a winger. He notably secured West Ham United their first major European trophy in decades.
Beyond club success, Bowen has become a key player for the England national team and consistently ranks among the Premier League’s top attacking talents.
Little-known fact:
His father, Sam Bowen, was also a prolific semi-professional footballer known as “Dingle” for his goal-scoring on debuts.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Football Player Christian Wilkins, 30
Australian model and television presenter Christian Wilkins gained prominence for his distinctive and gender-fluid fashion sense. He expanded his career as a podcaster and actor, and was a popular runner-up on Dancing with the Stars.
Little-known fact:
Christian Wilkins served as a “bridesman” at his half-sister Rebecca Wilkins’ wedding.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Footballer Facundo Pellistri, 24
Dynamic Uruguayan professional footballer Facundo Pellistri, a right winger, brings impressive agility and strategic vision to the pitch. He rose to prominence when named to the 2019 Uruguayan Primera División Team of the Season for Peñarol.
Pellistri has also represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helped secure a third-place finish in the 2024 Copa América.
Little-known fact:
Despite his football career, Facundo Pellistri pursued a pre-architectural study program, graduating in 2019.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Producer and Screenwriter Dick Wolf, 79
An American television producer, Dick Wolf rose to prominence with the debut of his highly influential Law & Order franchise. He is celebrated for crafting gritty, reality-inspired procedural dramas that have redefined crime television for decades. Wolf also created the successful Chicago and FBI franchises, expanding his storytelling reach across multiple networks.
Little-known fact:
Before his television career, Dick Wolf worked as an advertising copywriter, creating the famous slogan “You can’t beat Crest for fighting cavities.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
