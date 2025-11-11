The Icebergs Of Disko Bay That I Captured From A Russian Yacht Near Greenland

Last summer I spent a week on a Russian Yacht around Disko Bay, Greenland. The area offers spectacular nature: jagged mountains, playful whales and much more, but the thing which inspired me most was the huge icebergs in all shapes and forms.
In this time of the year the sun first touches the horizon, and there’s never darkness. We got a variety of different weather conditions and some unbelievable light. I will be returning to Greenland next July to shoot and guide my photo workshop there. I hope you enjoy the shots!
Fire And Ice
The Floating Castle
Spires Of The Arctic Night
HMS Fitz Roy
The Gates Of Infinity
3AM Disko
Midday Gloom
Uummannaq Parallelism
Arc De Triomphe
The Great Wall Of Sermeq Kujalleq
Kit!
Foggy Patterns
Glow On The Castle
The Rivers Of Sermeq Kujalleq
Crumbling Towers
Free From Kangia
Whale Cemetery
