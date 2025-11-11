The Icebergs Of Disko Bay That I Captured From A Russian Yacht Near Greenland

Last summer I spent a week on a Russian Yacht around Disko Bay, Greenland. The area offers spectacular nature: jagged mountains, playful whales and much more, but the thing which inspired me most was the huge icebergs in all shapes and forms.

In this time of the year the sun first touches the horizon, and there’s never darkness. We got a variety of different weather conditions and some unbelievable light. I will be returning to Greenland next July to shoot and guide my photo workshop there. I hope you enjoy the shots!

More info: erezmarom.com

Fire And Ice

The Floating Castle

Spires Of The Arctic Night

HMS Fitz Roy

The Gates Of Infinity

3AM Disko

Midday Gloom

Uummannaq Parallelism

Arc De Triomphe

The Great Wall Of Sermeq Kujalleq

Kit!

Foggy Patterns

Glow On The Castle

The Rivers Of Sermeq Kujalleq

Crumbling Towers

Free From Kangia

Whale Cemetery

