27 People Share The Biggest Scams In History That Are Still Up To This Day

Financial scams are among the most common crimes. For example, in 2023, 15% of Americans said at least one member of their household had fallen prey to one, including 8% reporting that it had happened to themselves personally. (The latter figure translates into roughly 21 million U.S. adults.)
So we at Bored Panda decided to expand on the issue and asked our readers on Facebook to share what they believe to be the biggest frauds in the history of mankind. From the diamond industry to double taxation, here are the most popular answers that we’ve received.
Without a doubt: Religion
Image source: Petter Jakobsson, Noah Holm / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Tax breaks for the wealthy
Image source: Sabrina Toupe, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
Mega churches
Image source: B-Rad Carithers, Vince Fleming / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Privatized healthcare
Image source: Jennie Thurber, National Cancer Institute / unsplash (not the actual photo)
The idea that one group of people is innately better than another group of people
Image source: Rebecca Furtado, Ryoji Iwata / unsplash (not the actual photo)
The diamond industry. Super corrupt and monopolized. Diamonds are great, but it’s time to step away from them being the coveted stone.
Image source: Sol-leks Swearingen, Tahlia Doyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Hospital car parking fees
Image source: Sharon Kaye Boskovich, John Matychuk / unsplash (not the actual photo)
That if we work hard we’ll be able to live comfortably!! afford to buy a house, car, and holidays, when the reality is we can barely afford food and energy
Image source: Vicky Mckenna, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Millionaires running their companies into the ground, filing for bankruptcy, then rinse and repeat.
Image source: Susan McKissick Smith, Tyler Harris / unsplash (not the actual photo)
the importance of politicians
Image source: Aleksandar Stojanovic, History in HD / unsplash (not the actual photo)
The trickle down effect
Image source: Lisa B. Whitaker, kennejima / flickr (not the actual photo)
That the rich deserve or are entitled to obscene wealth and privilege
Image source: Sean Morrissey, Andrea Piacquadio/ pexels (not the actual photo)
The 40 hour work week
Image source: Destiny Lee Shastel Anderson, energepic.com / pexels (not the actual photo)
Insurance of any kind. You use it, the rates go up. You don’t use it, the rates go up
Image source: Tina Placek-Pelot, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
At this point in time subscription services. Everything is that way now and the monthly fees for each item adds up.
Image source: Melissa Ryan, freestocks / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Double taxation. I get being taxed for roads, services and schools (can’t have roads if there’s no money to build them and can’t have schools and teachers if no one pays for that) but we are taxed on our income, fine. Then with the money we got left over, we get taxed again on anything we buy that isn’t groceries. Buy a used car, that tax has already been paid but they tax each new owner for the same car.
Image source: Rachel Pitre, Nataliya Vaitkevich/ pexels (not the actual photo)
Having to buy water to drink something that’s already natural but it was never originally owned by anyone
Image source: Katherine Lloyd, voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo)
The banking system, particularly loans and especially mortgages. Diabolical, evil, criminal, sinful
Image source: Dane Douglas, Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)
Interest and credit scores.
Image source: Dani Renfro, LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)
Health insurance
Image source: Carla Pickering Ochrin, Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
Government works for the people
Image source: Brenda Kiehlmeier, Marco Oriolesi / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Adulting, it’s really not all it’s cracked up to be
Image source: Suzanne McAleese, Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)
Anyone thinking they “own” land or homes. Try not paying your taxes and see how that goes. We are renting everything from the government
Image source: Denise Knickerbocker, Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo)
Job agencies. The get about $5 an hour of your pay for you doing the same and more if you went for a job without them. It’s a dam wall restricting jobs and have removed all Human Resources from companies to help the employer to get away with treating people like s**t.
Image source: Paul Kinder, fauxels / pexels (not the actual photo)
Schooling, judging by the number of people who “did their own research” with their conspiracy theory articles
Image source: J.J. Chien, Dids . / pexels (not the actual photo)
College
Image source: Marianne Sloan Hoffman, Charles DeLoye / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Work / life balance
Image source: R.H. Rhino, Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)
