“Not The Event For This”: Ice Spice Sparks Outrage With See-Through Dress After Fans Learn What She Wore It To

Pop icon Ice Spice recently found herself in hot water, with the internet sharing brutal opinions about her latest sheer fashion choice.
On Wednesday night, December 17, the 25-year-old rapper turned up in what netizens dubbed an “inappropriate” dress for the screening of the film The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.
Social media users ripped apart her “lingerie” look, mainly citing that it was for an animated film, which many associated with a “kids event.”
“Love Ice but this is so inappropriate for a children’s movie… This has to be some type of perversion,” criticized one social media user.
Ice Spice posed in a controversial “lingerie” dress during the New York City screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Image credits: icespice
Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, stepped out in a risqué white lace dress by Blumarine, reportedly priced at $1,589, at the Paramount Pictures Screening Room in New York City.
The floor-length gown featured a sweetheart neckline, a mesh corset-style bodice that accentuated her cleavage, and delicate floral embroidered lace throughout, paired with a ruffled mermaid-style skirt.
The see-through fabric of the skirt exposed her legs and parts of her body, which were covered with matching G-string underwear.
Image credits: icespice
The look left her backside largely exposed, except for a single tulle panel running around her hips and abdomen.
The Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 singer completed the look with white platform mules, a dainty diamond cross necklace, and bright pink wavy hair that matched her similarly toned makeup, featuring rosy pink cheeks and eyeshadow.
Ice Spice attended the event solo and posed with mascots dressed as the film’s iconic characters, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star.
While the Bronx native posed confidently for paparazzi, she soon found herself on the receiving end of harsh criticism once the images began circulating online.
The 25-year-old rapper’s bottoms were clearly visible beneath the sheer lace look, which many fans online quickly dubbed “inappropriate”
Image credits: Jason Mendez/Getty Images
One critic wrote, “Should NOT BE WORN TO A KIDS KIDS MOVIE READ THE ROOM!”
Another remarked, “Is this not a kid’s movie premier?? Like I’m not one to clutch my pearls over lingerie but this is NOT the event for this.”
“Poor kids, I can hear the kids…I see that lady’s underwear!” added a third.
Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images
“She is so disrespectful! She needs less “yes-people” in her camp because this is beyond ridiculous!”
However, amid the flood of criticism, some users came to her defense, citing recent promotional content for the film as well as the fashion of its animated characters.
Image credits: tustont
Image credits: strong_hold
One defender argued, “Um so yall didn’t see the billboard they’re using to promote the movie?”
The fans’ remarks were largely in reference to the film’s recent promotional campaigns, including billboards that playfully embraced a “no pants” concept.
Ice Spice had several reasons for attending the animated film’s screening, one of the most prominent being that she voices a character in the movie
Last month, one such campaign featured an image of SpongeBob wearing only white underwear alongside the message, “A movie so big you’ll lose your pants.”
Another campaign showcased SpongeBob unclothed, wearing only a red ribbon that covered his privates.
Ice Spice attended the event to celebrate her contribution to the film.
Image credits: RandomTheGuy_
She recently released her new song Big Guy for the film’s official soundtrack, which has since gone viral.
The rapper also made her voice-acting debut in the movie, reportedly portraying a ticket taker who delivers the memorable line, “Don’t make me call security.”
“I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t a little bit of a challenge,” the Deli rapper said while reflecting on her first-ever voice-acting experience
Image credits: Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Image credits: stitchkingdom
The collaboration marked a full-circle moment for Ice Spice, who has long been a huge fan of SpongeBob.
She previously revealed in an interview that he was the only animated character she ever had a crush on.
In an interview with Time Magazine for its special SpongeBob issue, published on November 21, Ice Spice opened up about her experience writing the song Big Guy.
Image credits: icespice
She said, “I was in the studio with Riot and Lil Yachty, and Riot started playing this beat and it sounded so SpongeBob. Then we finished an entire song, went back in and chopped it up with some SpongeBob vocab.”
The rapper added, “I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t a little bit of a challenge, because we had to stick to the script, because it’s about a very specific character in a very specific movie and there are certain SpongeBob-related words we had to say.”
“It was a challenge, but it was a fun one.”
The film hit theaters on Friday, December 19, following the iconic yellow sponge as he ventures to the deepest depths of the ocean to prove he’s a “big guy” to Mr. Krabs, an arc that inspired Ice Spice’s original song.
“Does she not realize that ‘Search for Pants’ is the title [of the film] not the dress code?” one disappointed user wrote
Follow Us