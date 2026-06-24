Iain Glen: Bio And Career Highlights

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Iain Glen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Iain Glen

June 24, 1961

Edinburgh, Scotland

65 Years Old

Cancer

Iain Glen: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Iain Glen?

Iain Alan Sutherland Glen is a Scottish actor, celebrated for his intense performances and versatile range on screen and stage. His work often brings a quiet dignity to complex characters.

He first garnered widespread attention playing Ser Jorah Mormont in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, a role that brought him global recognition and a devoted fanbase.

Early Life and Education

A family focus defined the early years for Iain Glen in Edinburgh, Scotland, where his father, Hamish Glen, worked as an investment trust managing director, and his mother, Alison, was an occupational therapist. He grew up with two older brothers, Hamish and Graeme.

Glen attended Edinburgh Academy and later the University of Aberdeen, but discovered his passion for acting in university theater before training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, graduating in 1985.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc marks Iain Glen’s relationship history, having been married twice and having three children. He first married actress Susannah Harker in 1993, a union that lasted until their divorce in 2004.

Glen later found love with actress Charlotte Emmerson, whom he married in 2017. He has a son, Finlay, from his first marriage, and two daughters, Mary and Juliet, with Emmerson.

Career Highlights

Iain Glen’s serial success on screen includes his acclaimed portrayal of Ser Jorah Mormont in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons. He also starred in the Resident Evil film franchise as Dr. Alexander Isaacs across multiple installments.

Beyond acting, Glen has launched into directorial ventures, making his debut with Henrik Ibsen’s “Ghosts” in 2010. He also maintains a prolific stage career, appearing in numerous Shakespearean productions and West End shows.

He has collected several awards, including the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the Berlin International Film Festival for “Silent Scream” and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the ensemble cast of Downton Abbey.

Signature Quote

“My first priority is to my wife, as hers is to me, and to our child.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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