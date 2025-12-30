I Wrote A Children’s Book And Used AI To Create The Illustrations, Here Ere Is The Result.

Hi Pandas! My name is Hossam Soliman (professionally known as Sharks), and you can find me on social media as SharksAuthorEG.

​I am a children’s book author from Egypt who has always dreamed of telling stories that inspire kids. However, finding an illustrator who could match the specific vision in my head was tough. So, I decided to embrace technology. I used Artificial Intelligence tools to bring my story, ‘Richie and the True Treasure’, to life.

​My goal was to create visuals that look like a modern animated movie to keep children engaged while they learn valuable lessons. It took me a lot of time to fine-tune the prompts and get the characters exactly right, but I am thrilled with how it turned out.

​Scroll down to see some of my favorite pages from the book. I would love to hear your feedback in the comments! Does this look like something you would read to your kids?”

You can check out the book on Amazon!

More info: amazon.com.br

This is the cover of my new book

This is the cover of my new book.

Meet Richie, the main character of the story

Meet Richie, the main character of the story

I wanted the background to look magical and colorful

The AI helped me capture the movement in this scene

Patrick Penrose
