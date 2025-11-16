Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favourite Childhood Show? (Closed)

Mine is Miraculous. Type yours down below.
#1
I was kinda hard to choose but I have to go with Avatar the last airbender
#2
Probably when I was like 4-7 it was either Octonots or My Big Big Friend
#3
Lilo & stitch
#4
Dinosaur Train, Wild Kratts, Dino Dan, and obviously Arthur.
#5
The Hannah-Barbera years of Scooby Doo, and the Colonel Blake era of M.A.S.H. Were my favorite. Nothing against the Colonel Potter era, but Alan Alda did have too much creative control during that time.
#6
Jem and the Holograms animated series from the 80’s. Decades later, I still know the theme song by heart.
#7
You Can’t Do That Ok Television- it was a Canadian children’s sketch comedy show that not only started kids but was written by the kids. Nickelodeon started broadcasting it and I was hooked. It even featured a young Alanis Morrisette!
#8
Scooby-doo, A- team, Night Rider, M*A*S*H*
#9
My favorite childhood shows that sometimes I’ll put on when I’m bored would be Amazing world of Gumball and Gravity Falls
#10
Gummi Bears.
#11
Cédric
#12
Biker Mice from Mars
#13
It came out a few years before I was born, but I still love Codename Kids Next Door to this day.
#14
Wild Kratts. I have kept all that random animal information to this day. THANK YOU PBS KIDS
#15
Showing my age but…. Astroboy, Kimba the white lion, Thunderbirds and The Addams Family…
#16
Bobby’s World…Dontcha know.
#17
Mine would have to be old shows that my parents grew up on. I Dream of Jeannie, Hazel, Dennis the Menance, and my top favourite Bewitched.
I’m only in highschool but my parents are super old fashioned and they grew up on these shows and so did i
#18
#19
