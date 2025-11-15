I Created These 10 Digital Art Pieces

by

I am from NY, 45 years old man living in Guatemala for the past 7 years. After a “night” during cuddle time talk, when I say I am an artist it leads to me showing my work… NOT SMART! Because I never hear from them again. I also am very bad in bed, so that might have something to do with it. I want you guys to be my therapist. Is it because I am bad in bed, or is it because my art is not that good?

#1 For Lonely People, Rain Is A Chance To Be Touched (Not My Quote, But Great)

#2 Give Me Back My Spots Hooman

#3 I Hate When People Stare At Me

#4 Death Is Not The Greatest Loss In Life. The Greatest Loss Is What Died Inside Us While We Live (Not My Quote, But Great)

#5 I Bring You Bread And You Poop On Me?

#6 I Am 45, Not 1000. I Might Want To Have Kids

#7 Great Night Drinking, Did I Kiss Someone?

#8 I Want To Be A Kid Again With A Child’s Imagination

#9 Givers Have To Learn To Set Limits Because Takers Don’t Have Any (Not My Quote, But Great)

#10 A Bird Does Not Sing Because It Has An Answer. It Sings Because It Has A Song (Not My Quote, But Great)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
